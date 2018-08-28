Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 17 John Deere Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Darlington Raceway

Stenhouse Jr. has five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Darlington Raceway with an average starting position of 17.2 and average finishing position of 24.6.

John Deere Throwback

The No. 17 John Deere Ford will look just like the car the company sponsored in the Cup Series from 1997-2000, when Chad Little drove the No. 97 for Roush Fenway Racing.

Last time at Darlington

On lap 40, the No. 17 Ford got loose sending Stenhouse into the outside wall. The crew worked feverishly to repair the right side damage under the caution but ended up losing one lap to the leaders.

Throughout the remainder of the 367-lap race, the team continued to work on the damage and the handling of the Fifth Third Ford. Despite being multiple laps down, Stenhouse was able to gain eight positions taking the checkered flag in the 29th position.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Darlington:

“I always look forward to racing at Darlington because of its rich history. It’s also cool to see all the throwback paint schemes. I think our John Deere Ford will definitely be a fan favorite. Darlington is a tough track hence its nickname ‘Too Tough to Tame’. Our car was really strong at Bristol which should translate into this weekend. Hopefully I won’t earn a Darlington stripe and can leave Darlington with a solid finish.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **