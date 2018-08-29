Austin Cindric – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Hall of Fans Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Cindric on Darlington

“I’m excited about Darlington. It’s probably one of the most unknown tracks that I’ve gone to this year since I’ve never been there. From everything I have seen, I think it is a track that I’m really going to like. It’s obviously a very tricky race track and demands a lot of respect. I’m excited for the challenge and hopefully I can have a strong run in my final race of the season in the No. 60 Ford.”

Cindric at Darlington

Cindric will make his first career start at Darlington Raceway in this No. 60 throwback featuring the Ford Hall of Fans logo on the hood.

Darlington Throwback

The No. 60 will honor Ford’s racing heritage by running a scheme matching the first front-engine Mustang GTP. Ford’s front-engine Mustang GTP made its debut in 1983 in an IMSA series event at Road America.

The car was designed to showcase the best of Ford Motor Company and to make a statement in the competitive road racing scene of the 80’s, which at the time was dominated by imports. The original car was designed by Bob Riley, using a 1.7-liter 4cyl turbo and two cars were entered at Road America. The race was shortened by rain, but both teams made the podium. The Mustang GTP took home the win and cemented its place in Ford Racing history

Ford Hall of Fans

Go to NASCAR.com/Ford and share why you are the world’s greatest NASCAR fan and you could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans. All season long, Ford will be searching for the most passionate NASCAR fans to become the first-ever Ford Hall of Fans inductees. Send a photo or video letting them know just what makes you hall-worthy. Six finalists, chosen by drivers and fans, will head to Miami during Ford Championship Weekend, where they will compete to be the first two inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans. #FordHallOfFans

Cindric in the No. 60 Ford

This will be the final race for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford. He currently sits 10th in the NXS point standings. #TheProgram60

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **