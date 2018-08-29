CorvetteParts.Net Brings Back Jeff Burton’s Memorable Exide Scheme for Darlington Weekend

Race 25 of 36:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is heading into its’ 25th race of the season this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The 1.366 mi egg-shaped oval based in Darlington, South Carolina will host the second-to-last race of the NASCAR regular season. Matt DiBenedetto will be racing with a special CorvetteParts.net throwback scheme paying tribute to one of his childhood heroes.

Tom and TJ Keen Bring Back a Memorable Scheme:

Darlington Raceway is in its’ fourth year of honoring NASCAR legends and legendary paint schemes through their throwback weekend theme. This year, “Seven Decades of NASCAR” is the theme of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500. CorvetteParts.net chose to represent Jeff Burton, one of Matt DiBenedetto’s heroes for the 2018 throwback weekend, with his memorable Exide Batteries scheme.

DiBenedetto points to this scheme as one of the reasons he fell in love with the sport growing up.

He said, “It’s such an honor to race a scheme that one of my heroes raced with. I’ve been looking forward to running Jeff Burton’s old 99 Exide Batteries scheme since we announced it! That scheme is really what got me into NASCAR, and when I first became a fan, Jeff was my favorite driver. It will be a special weekend for me and my family as we reflect upon those memories and I can’t thank Tom and TJ Keen from CorvetteParts.net for making this dream come true!”

Last Week For the No.32 Team:

Last weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had a rare off-weekend. The weekend prior, the series raced at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Zynga Poker was the primary sponsor for Matt DiBenedetto and the Go Fas Racing Ford as they prepared for 500 laps and 500 miles around the half-mile high-banked oval in Bristol, Tennessee.

DiBenedetto started 29th, and early on, was caught up in an incident beyond his control. The No.32 Zynga Poker team repaired damage that occurred to the front-end of the racecar. The team fought competitively throughout the night within the top-25 and strategy calls from Crew Chief Randy Cox pulled the No.32 team up the field. DiBenedetto and the No.32 Zynga Poker team were able to continue their streak of strong runs, finishing 22nd, a great result after the early incident.

DiBenedetto on racing at Darlington Raceway:

“This is my favorite race weekend of the year. Darlington is one of the most historic tracks that we go to and the racing there is so unique. Not only is the on-track action great, but the stands are always packed and you almost feel like you’re at a costume party with the throwback vibe. It’s a very lighthearted weekend to be in the garage area, and everyone has fun with it. The racetrack has gotten even better in time and as it has aged, it has worn out and gotten really fun to race. It’s a hard racetrack to get set up for both ends because of its’ unique corners. I’m really excited to get back to the track this weekend,” DiBenedetto said.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Darlington Raceway:

Starts: 3

Average Start: 29th

Average Finish: 26th

Best Finish: 25th (2015)

About Our Team

About CorvetteParts.Net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

