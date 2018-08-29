Country’s ‘It’ Girl Carly Pearce To Sing National Anthem before Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line

INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 – Breakthrough singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a second consecutive year, performing the national anthem before the start of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday, Sept. 9.

“Standing on the podium last year, I couldn’t imagine how super-charged my life would become thanks to teamwork, drive and loyal fans – like many of those who continually root for their favorite NASCAR drivers,” Pearce said. “I’m thrilled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway invited me back to sing the national anthem and kick off the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line!”

Fueled with passionate vocals and effortless drive, Kentucky native Pearce is on the rise. She is defying odds with her No. 1 debut “Every Little Thing,” which steered a chart-topping trifecta on SiriusXM’s The Highway that also includes “If My Name Was Whiskey” and current single “Hide The Wine.” The latter is currently Top 20 and aging nicely at Country radio. With the GOLD-certified title track from her highly-acclaimed debut album, “EVERY LITTLE THING ,” (Big Machine Records), Carly became the highest-charting solo female debut since July 2015 and one of only three to accomplish the feat in 12 years.

“Carly Pearce thrilled everyone last year at the Brickyard with her emotive rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ and we’re happy to welcome her back to this year’s race,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Her career has soared since her last appearance at IMS, and we’re grateful that our partnership with Big Machine brings so many stars such as Carly to the Speedway for our loyal fans.”

Persistence paid off for Pearce, who began touring with a bluegrass band at age 11 and by age 16 was performing six times per day, five days per week at Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Over the last nine years in Nashville, she has tirelessly collaborated and performed while working odd jobs to pursue her dream.

Her success has earned plenty of awards and honors, most recently taking home the CMT Music Awards’ “Breakthrough Video of the Year” for “Every Little Thing” and Radio Disney Music Awards’ “The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist.” Among the many supporters, SiriusXM chose her for their all-genre “Class of 2017,” CMT rallied behind her as a Next Women of Country alum, Pandora featured her as a 2018 Artist to Watch, programmers nationwide voted her into the CRS New Faces Class of 2018 and People deemed her “the new voice of Country ” while praise has poured over from media and industry to fans alike.

Carly’s sound has always honored the legendary voices before her, evident with over 50 invitations to play the Grand Ole Opry, yet also appeals to new audiences with a coveted spot in 2018 on four major tours with Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan. That inspired ABC News Radio to boast: “‘Every Little Thing’ points to Carly Pearce as country’s ‘it’ girl.” Visit www.carlypearce.com for tour dates and more.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. The event has moved to a new, cooler date as the exciting finale of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets or for more information about the race week, which also includes the Lilly Diabetes 250 on Saturday, Sept. 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the IMS oval and the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink on Sept. 5-6 for the USAC P1 Insurance National Midget Series on the new Dirt Track at IMS.

