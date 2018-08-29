GMS Racing NXS Darlington Preview

Chase Elliott, No. 23 GMS Fabrication Chevrolet Camaro

Darlington Stats:

2 starts, 1 win (2014), 1 top-five, 1 top-10

Notes:

– This weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway will mark Elliott’s sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race with GMS Racing. Elliott is scheduled to run next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well.

– Elliott and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 222; this chassis has been raced three times this season at Auto Club Speedway by Spencer Gallagher (start: 15th/finish: 11th), Dover International Speedway by Johnny Sauter (start: 11th, finish: 6th) and at Kentucky Speedway by Gallagher (start: 15th/ finish: 20th).

– In honor of NASCAR’s offical throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, Elliott will run a paint scheme that reflects Davey Allison’s 1985 No. 23 Miller American Buick. Allison ran this scheme in the ARCA Racing Series and collected a win at his home track, Talladega Superspeedway.

Quote:

”Looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the No. 23 again this weekend at Darlington. Darlington is such a tough place especially because of how worn out the track is. I’m excited about it and appreciate GMS letting me get back in the car.”

