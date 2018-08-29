Reed Honors No. 16’s Winning History with Darlington Throwback

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 29, 2018) – Ryan Reed’s No. 16 Ford will take on an iconic look this weekend at Darlington Raceway, as the team honors back-to-back wins made by Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006 with a patriotic throwback to those victories. Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history and the timely throwback comes on the heels of team owner Jack Roush being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

“This Greg Biffle throwback is really cool for a lot of reasons,” said Reed. “I’ve been honored to drive the 16 car for five years now and Greg has been such a big part of making this number famous, getting so many wins in it. This scheme, in particular, I remember watching as a kid and him winning in ’05 and ’06 at Darlington. This race scheme is something special and over the years as we’ve been doing the throwback I’ve always wanted to honor Greg, because of what he did for Roush Fenway and the No. 16. The car looks awesome and I’m really excited to get it on the race track.”

Biffle won two NASCAR Championships or Roush, including the organizations first NASCAR Championship in 2000 in the Truck Series. Biffle went on to win the Xfinity Series Championship in 2002 and finished out his career with 55 total wins.

“Darlington is such a fun place, it’s one of my all-time favorite tracks,” said Biffle. “I have such great memories from there and winning in 2005 one of the most memorable. That year I won the most races in the series and finished second in the points, by not a lot, to Tony Stewart. Those were some great years and it’s cool to see the scheme back on track with the 16 on the side.”

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 31st season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

