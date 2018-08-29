Ryan Reed – Darlington Advance
by Official Release On Wed, Aug. 29, 2018
Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Phil Gould
ADVANCE NOTES
Reed at Darlington Raceway
Reed has competed at Darlington Raceway four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
2017 Darlington Recap
Reed started the race 17th and was able to capitalize on fresh tires to race his way up to 11th, but contact on pit road impeded his forward momentum. Despite an extra pit stop for left front fender repair, Reed rebounded to finish 15th.
Darlington Throwback Scheme
Ryan Reed’s No. 16 Ford will take on an iconic look this weekend at Darlington Raceway, as the team honors back-to-back wins made by Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006 with a patriotic throwback to those victories. Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history and the timely throwback comes on the heels of team owner Jack Roush being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019. Check it out here
Reed on Darlington
“Darlington is always an exciting weekend for NASCAR Throwback. We all get pumped up about doing something special and honoring and remembering our sports history. This Greg Biffle throwback is really cool for a lot of reasons. I’ve been honored to drive the 16 car for five years now and Greg has been such a big part of making this number famous, by getting so many wins in it. This scheme, in particular, I remember watching as a kid and him winning in ’05 and ’06 at Darlington. This race scheme is something special and over the years as we’ve been doing the throwback I’ve always wanted to honor Greg, because of what he did for Roush Fenway and the No. 16. The car looks awesome and I’m really excited to get it on the race track.”
www.DriveDownA1C.com
Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.
Did You Know?
Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.
About Lilly Diabetes
Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.