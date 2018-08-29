Ryan Reed – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Darlington Raceway

Reed has competed at Darlington Raceway four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

2017 Darlington Recap

Reed started the race 17th and was able to capitalize on fresh tires to race his way up to 11th, but contact on pit road impeded his forward momentum. Despite an extra pit stop for left front fender repair, Reed rebounded to finish 15th.

Darlington Throwback Scheme

Ryan Reed’s No. 16 Ford will take on an iconic look this weekend at Darlington Raceway, as the team honors back-to-back wins made by Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006 with a patriotic throwback to those victories. Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history and the timely throwback comes on the heels of team owner Jack Roush being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019. Check it out here

Reed on Darlington

“Darlington is always an exciting weekend for NASCAR Throwback. We all get pumped up about doing something special and honoring and remembering our sports history. This Greg Biffle throwback is really cool for a lot of reasons. I’ve been honored to drive the 16 car for five years now and Greg has been such a big part of making this number famous, by getting so many wins in it. This scheme, in particular, I remember watching as a kid and him winning in ’05 and ’06 at Darlington. This race scheme is something special and over the years as we’ve been doing the throwback I’ve always wanted to honor Greg, because of what he did for Roush Fenway and the No. 16. The car looks awesome and I’m really excited to get it on the race track.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **