Full weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at Darlington Raceway, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

FRIDAY, Aug. 31

1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

2:05-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

4:05-4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11:10 a.m.: Derrike Cope and Bojangles’ President Randy Poindexter

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR partnership announcement

11:45 a.m.: Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell

12:05 p.m.: Denny Hamlin

12:30 p.m.: Kyle Larson

1:00 p.m.: Kurt Busch

1:15 p.m.: Matt Kenseth

SATURDAY, Sept. 1

12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (147 laps, 200.8 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

2:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

SUNDAY, Sept. 2

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 (367 laps, 501.3 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

2 p.m.: STP and Richard Petty Motorsports

10:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

