Florida Georgia Line To Power Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard: Race Namesake, Festival Headliner + Grand Marshal

Big Machine President and CEO Scott Borchetta To Wave Green Flag

INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 – Global superstars Florida Georgia Line were already slated to have a huge presence as race namesake and festival headliners at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend. Now, they have also been tapped as the grand marshals of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The chart-topping and history-making duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, will headline the inaugural FGL Fest concert Saturday, Sept. 8 at IMS, leading a revved-up lineup that also includes Cole Swindell, Nelly, Raelynn, Jillian Jacqueline, Mason Ramsey, Riley Green and Stephanie Quayle.

“Our growing relationship with Big Machine and Scott Borchetta has helped create an exciting new era for the NASCAR weekend at IMS this year with a new September date, exciting lineup of five days of on-track action and such a great collection of music superstars at FGL Fest,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Scott, Tyler and Brian have been such strong supporters of this event, so it’s fitting they receive these prestigious roles on Race Day.”

Big Machine Label Group Founder, President and CEO Scott Borchetta will wave the green flag to start the 25th Running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, which starts at 2 p.m. (ET) on the 2.5-mile IMS oval.

“We’re about to open a giant bottle of full-throttle entertainment from the first note of FGL Fest on Saturday all the way through to the checkered flag of the Big Machine Vodka 400 on Sunday!” Borchetta said. “Our partnership with IMS has grown bigger each year, and FGL Fest is going to take it to the next level. On Saturday, in addition to our great concert lineup, we will have the Monster Motocross Stunt Riders and the Monster Girls, NASCAR Heat Video Game Championships, amazing food and drink, and surprise appearances from some of the best race drivers in the world… start your engines!”

Billboard’s first-ever “Trailblazer Award” recipients continue to build their ever-expanding empire of innovative artistry and entrepreneurial endeavors. Currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their fourth studio album (BMLG Records), FGL have given fans an early taste with No. 1 best-selling lead single “Simple,” as well as already released tracks “Colorado,” ” Talk You Out of It” and “Sittin’ Pretty,” all of which hit No. 1 on iTunes best-selling Country Songs Chart.

The kings of superstar collaborations also have shattered records with the certified 3X Platinum No. 1 single “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha (FGL’s 15th No. 1 single). The single continues to lead the way atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a history-making 39th week. With more than 4.2 billion streams, 31 million tracks and more than 4.3 million albums sold worldwide, the BMLG Records’ duo remains the first country act to achieve RIAA’s Diamond certification (10 million copies sold) for their breakout “Cruise,” which is the best-selling digital country single of all time.

Since 2012, FGL has earned prestigious honors from the AMAs, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards and CMT Music Awards, plus left their mark on several chart-crushing songs as writers. As announced earlier this week, the six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominees will vie for the acclaimed title, plus Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Meant to Be” at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, airing live on ABC from Nashville at 8 p.m. (ET) Nov. 14.

The bonafide visionaries have launched their Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, as well as thriving businesses: FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Tree Vibez Music and Tribe Kelley. They will further elevate their revolutionary status with a limited residency, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS, inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning Dec. 1.

Borchetta founded Big Machine Label Group in September 2005. The Nashville-based company is the No. 1 independent record label in the world and encompasses Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co., BMLG Records, Big Machine Records/John Varvatos Records, publishing company Big Machine Music and digital radio station Big Machine Radio.

The BMLG artist roster also includes international phenomena Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Cheap Trick and Sugarland, as well as chart-topping acts Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Brett Young, Aaron Lewis, Midland, Carly Pearce, Danielle Bradberry and Trent Harmon.

Big Machine artists have received multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT, Teen Choice, MTV, Billboard, People’s Choice and Brit Awards.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line event week also will include the Lilly Diabetes 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, Sept. 8 and the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink for the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship Sept. 5-6 on the new The Dirt Track at IMS inside Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information about the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **