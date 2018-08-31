NASCAR, Pit Boss Grills Fires It Up with Official Partnership

Pit Boss Becomes “Official Grill of NASCAR” In First Professional Sports Property Partnership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 31, 2018) – NASCAR and Pit Boss Grills announced a multi-year agreement that introduces one of the fastest growing grill brands as the “Official Grill of NASCAR®.” This new deal marks Pit Boss Grills’ first partnership with a professional sports property and will strengthen the company’s campaign to grow brand awareness on a national scale.

Dansons, Inc., which manufactures Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills, was founded in 1999 and provides its customers with world class, competitive and innovative products across its lineup; including wood pellet grills, charcoal grills, spices and accessories, as well as gas grills and vertical smokers. The partnership will provide both brands under Dansons, Inc. (Pit Boss & Louisiana Grills) with exclusive status and promotional rights in the grill category. The partnership will be activated at retail and key races throughout each season for strategic hospitality events.

“Each weekend NASCAR races serve as the backdrop for family and friends to gather to watch great racing, root for their favorite drivers, and likely eat some great food,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Chief Sales and Partnership Officer. “Often times a grill is a huge part of this social experience, whether at the track or at home, making this partnership with Pit Boss a natural fit for both brands.”

To celebrate their entrance into NASCAR, Pit Boss Grills will be grilling Darlington Raceway’s signature “Darlington Dog” for fans at tonight’s Pit Boss Pit Party, showing off its line of Pit Boss Pellet Grills.

“We are blessed to become part of the NASCAR family. We are particularly excited about connecting with the most passionate fans in sports,” mentioned Jeff Thiessen, President of Pit Boss Grills. “NASCAR and Dansons, Inc. are both family run businesses, and we bring that atmosphere of family and friendship with us wherever we go. Our grills, do that as well, bringing people together around good food, and good times.”

Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills join the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council®, which brings together an exclusive group of more than 50 Official NASCAR Partners to buy and sell products and services from one another.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ season continues with the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, September 2 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Pit Boss

Pit Boss Grills is a subsidiary of Dansons, Inc. which was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons, Jeff and Jordan Thiessen. Pit Boss Grills is known for their durability and craftsmanship, their innovation in the marketplace, as well as for their family style and approach to business. From portable grills like the Pit Boss Tailgater, to massive grills like the Pit Boss Austin XL – Pit Boss Grills takes pride in creating whatever the customers (and employees) dream up.

Last year, Dansons was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2017).

For more information about Pit Boss Grills, please visit the website at: https://pitboss-grills.com/ , and follow Pit Boss Grills on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

