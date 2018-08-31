Rick Ware Racing ‘throws back’ to 1990 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jumping into NASCAR’s official throwback weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today they are dialing back their knob to 1990 with their No. 51 JACOB Companies Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Sunday night’s Bojangles Southern 500.

Veteran B.J. McLeod will make his Cup debut at the track dubbed “Too Tough Too Tame” but others may mistakenly point him out as Russ Wheeler, the famed rival teammate of Cole Trickle in the 1990 sports action drama film Days of Thunder.

Designed by JACOB Companies president Don Perry’s son Jacob (Jake), a 17-year-old High School junior, McLeod’s Chevrolet will be a replica of Wheeler’s Hardees-themed race car with its signature blue and orange colors for NASCAR’s crown jewel event.

“JACOB Companies is very excited to be unveiling our No. 51 Days of Thunder throwback car,” said Jake Perry. “This is JACOB Companies first throwback car and we are very eager to see it on the track this weekend with B.J. behind the wheel.

“We hope this car will be a fan favorite in NASCAR’s official throwback weekend.”

Last year, RWR also sported a Days of Thunder scheme boasting the Mellow Yellow colors of Cole Trickle. Based on the feedback and overwhelming support of their choice, the Thomasville, N.C.-team said it was an easy decision to “throwback” to another paint scheme from the iconic film for the annual Labor Day race.

“We had been going back and forth with different throwback ideas,” explained Bryan Clodfelter, RWR’s general manager. “Jake and I were in the hauler at Watkins Glen going over the different ideas and he came up with Russ’s throwback scheme.

“We did a Days of Thunder throwback last year and it was a big hit, so we decided to stay with that theme and the designed worked out very well.”

JACOB Companies is a multifaceted nationwide construction firm with a focus on construction, development, management, design-build and technology services. Jacob Companies provides clients with a wide range of services in general contracting, construction management, design build, architectural and structural precast erection and a broad spectrum of technology, installation and information transport systems including structured cabling, low voltage, network service delivery and wireless solutions.

JACOB Companies specializes in High Rise Structures, Universities, Hotels, Automotive Dealerships, Athletic Facilities both Professional and Collegiate, and Parking Structures.

JACOB Companies is dedicated to serving and supporting its clients and the communities in which it operates by providing superior customer service, innovative solutions and a collaborative approach while generously supporting local and national organizations through sponsorships, donations and in-kind commitments.

“RWR is very proud to be one of many Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams participating in this monumental weekend of NASCAR history,” said RWR team principal Rick Ware. “The throwback weekend has collectively been one of the most successful campaigns when it comes to the teams working together to deliver fans an experience of a lifetime.

“B.J. has done a lot for our team this season and we’re excited to have him back for one of the sport’s marquee races.”

McLeod, 34, a native of Wauchula, Fla. will make his ninth Cup Series start of the season and his 18th overall since 2015.

Rick Ware Racing made history at Daytona becoming the first Cup Series team in modern era to have two females serve as pit crew members. Brehanna Daniels and Breanna O’Leary changed tires for Black during his fourth career Cup Series start.

The team’s best effort to date this season came in the season-opening Daytona 500 when Justin Marks drafted his No. 51 car to a solid 12th place result. Ray Black Jr. followed up with a noteworthy 16th place run at the “World Center of Racing” in July.

The Bojangles Southern 500 is set for Sunday night, Sept. 2 with coverage on NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), the Motor Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90. Event coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. (ET).

For more on Trading View, please visit tradingview.com, like them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter.

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **