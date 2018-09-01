CHEVY MENCS AT DARLINGTON: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1

4TH ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1

6TH RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1

10TH WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1

11TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

3rd Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

4th Alex Bowman (Chevrolet)

5TH Kyle Busch (Toyota)

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin on Sunday evening September 2 at 6:00 p.m. Live coverage can be found on NBC, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 2nd

ON HIS QUALIFYING SESSION AND WHAT MORE HE NEEDED TO POSSIBLY GET THE POLE:

“It was pretty good there every round. The first round I was a little bit on the free side and ran a really good lap. The second round, I felt like my balance was pretty good and fell off a few tenths, but was still good. And then the third round there I was just a little too loose to carry the speed I needed to get the pole. I would have liked to have gotten the pole, but hopefully we can keep our car up front tomorrow and get a good finish for our team and DC Solar.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 4th

GOOD SOLID RUN HERE FOR YOU TODAY AT DARLINGTON CAN YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR QUALIFYING SESSION?

“I was a little surprised. We mocked up that in first practice there and we weren’t very good. So, Greg (Ives, crew chief) and the guys did a good job getting it a lot better today. I thought I left a little bit on the table there in the third round, a little disappointed in myself, but better than overdriving it and smacking the fence or whatever. Not a terrible qualifying effort obviously being fourth, it’s way better than I’ve ever started here before. We have a really good race car. Just wish I had done a little better job there.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 6th

ON HIS TOP 10 QUALIFYING RUN:

“I felt like it was a good run for our Caterpillar Chevrolet. Didn’t really know how we were going to stack up because we were one of maybe a dozen cars that did a qualifying run yesterday, but proud of the guys, proud of the team. The car has felt good all weekend. We will sit and wait for another 24 hours and go back after it.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 10th

ON HIS QUALIFYING EFFORT:

“The biggest thing I have seen this weekend is just an increase in speed and I feel like it’s really good to have that. So, the car… we kind of went both sides of the balance throughout qualifying, but I feel like ultimately towards the end we kind of figured out what we needed the most, which was good and I feel like as we keep going towards tomorrow just understanding the balance each run and trying to manage the lap time the best is going to be really important. It’s good to start in the top 10 and I’m excited for it.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 11th

NOT EXACTLY WHAT YOU WERE LOOKING FOR THAT FINAL ROUND. WHAT DID YOU THINK YOU WERE MISSING THERE IN THAT LAST ROUND?

“Yeah, just a lot. We were three or fourth tenths off. That is a good bit. We just got really loose through (Turns) 1 and 2 there that last round and obviously that is not what you want. We will go to work for tomorrow.”

