CHEVY MENCS AT DARLINGTON: Chevrolet to Pace the Field with 6 Generations of Camaro – Pace Car Driver Quote Sheet

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUOTE SHEET

SEPTEMBER 2, 2018

CAMARO PACE CAR DRIVER QUOTES

RICHARD CHILDRESS, TEAM OWNER, RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING – Driving his own 1969 Camaro

“I’m looking forward to getting back on a racetrack with my 1969 Camaro. I ran a Camaro in the Talladega 500 in 1969 when the track was opened, so it seems fitting for me to be a part of Chevy’s Camaro parade laps. Darlington’s throwback weekend is really special for our fans and a good way to remember our heritage. I’m honored to share the track with this group, I just hope they make sure my Camaro is out front!”

RON HORNADAY, FOUR-TIME NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES CHAMPION AND NASCAR HALL OF FAME, CLASS OF 2018 – Driving a 2011 Camaro (owned by Josh Schmidt, of Charlotte, NC)

“Darlington is such a special place. I love coming down to the track now as a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and participate in all the cool things that go along with the throwback weekend. Chevrolet has been such a huge part of my career and I’m honored to be included with this group to drive pace laps in one of the Camaro’s.”

RAY EVERNHAM, 49-TIME MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNING CREW CHIEF AND NASCAR HALL OF FAME, CLASS OF 2018 – Driving a 1986 Camaro (owned by Tyler Grube of Darlington, SC)

“I am very proud of my winning history with Chevrolet at Darlington and I’m honored to be driving such an iconic racing brand with this incredible group of NASCAR Legends.”

JEFF BURTON, 21-TIME MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNER, 1999 WINNER OF THE SOUTHERN 500 AND CURRENT ANALYST FOR NBC SPORTS – Driving a 1981 Camaro (owned by Mark Jones of Wallace, NC)

“Darlington is my favorite race track. I love the history there and I love that we celebrate the history there. To highlight the previous pace cars and show another side of sport instead of just the race car I think is going to be pretty cool! The opportunity to drive around the race track with my brother Ward in another car is just really cool. We are both Southern 500 winners. I am really looking forward to us taking the laps in the old Camaros. It is just going to make a special weekend even more special for us! ”

WARD BURTON, 2001 WINNER OF THE BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500 – Driving a 2017 Camaro (owned by Paul Weatherford of Florence, SC)

“I’m really excited to be a part of the festivities at Darlington this weekend. I certainly remember the two races that we won, but I remember more the ones that we should have won and did not. Darlington was always one of the historic tracks that you felt honored to be able to race at and it was a track that is very special to me and my family and I was lucky enough to have some really good cars at a lot of those races. And it was an honor to be able to be successful at a track that is nickname is ‘Too Tough to Tame.’.

“I remember very well the days that I was driving in a Pontiac, a Buick or a Chevrolet and appreciate and remember all the support the manufacturer gave myself and my team. It’s an honor to be able to be in front of a field ready to go racing in a Chevrolet Camaro.”

RICKY CRAVEN, WINNER OF THE CLOSEST FINISH IN DARLINGTON HISTORY IN 2003. WINNING BY A MARGIN OF 0.002 SECONDS – Driving a 1993 Camaro (owned by Jim Ramsey of Darlington, SC)

“I’m excited to celebrate what has become my favorite weekend Throwback weekend at Darlington. This year’s event has become more significant for several reasons. It’s been 15 years since my Southern 500 win in 2003 coupled with the fact that I have been asked by Chevrolet to drive one of the pace cars representing the six generations of Camaro during the Seven Decades of Darlington celebration. If it had not been for the support of Chevrolet early-on in my career and life, I would not have met my goals and realized my dreams. For that, I will always be very grateful.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy; follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy; and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamchevy

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **