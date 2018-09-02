GMS Racing NXS Darlington Recap
by Patrick Sue-Chan On Sun, Sep. 02, 2018
Bill Elliott , No. 23 ISM Connect Chevrolet Camaro
START: 38th
FINISH: 6th
POINTS:10th
Notes & Quotes:.
-GMS Racing sits 10th in the owners points standings; 4 points behind JR Motorsports in ninth place.
“I was way too loose. The back end kept getting out from underneath me. I appreciate GMS Racing letting me get back behind the wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet. We will keep chipping away and I look forward to Indy next weekend.”
