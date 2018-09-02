RCR Post Race Report – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Matt Tifft Earns First Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway and Clinches Playoff Spot in No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet

“It feels awesome to come out of Darlington Raceway with a top-10 finish and a clinched playoff spot, especially considering last year when I wasn’t able to make a lap during the race due to early contact. My No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro handled better and better throughout this weekend and came into its prime right as I started to figure out how to get around this track. Once I found that, I was able to climb back up from our mid-pack starting spot and into the top 10 by the middle of Stage 2. I have to thank my entire crew, especially my pit crew, today. They were on it today and really helped us gain spots every time we came to pit road. It was awesome to have the Dave Marcis throwback on the Camaro this weekend and so fun to have him out at the track. Hopefully we did him proud!”

-Matt Tifft

Ty Dillon Wheels Daniel Defense Chevrolet to Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway

“Darlington Raceway is no joke. It requires mental and physical endurance, and you have to save your equipment so much more here than anywhere else. I started the day off with a Darlington stripe in qualifying. I was running pretty high on the track and hit some speedy dry, and I touched the wall. It wasn’t too bad, though; it was mainly superficial. We took off pretty tight at the start of the race. We may have hurt our tires a little more than we thought, but my crew chief Nick Harrison made great adjustments on our first two stops to free me up. My balance was much better for the final stage, but the adjustments that freed me up and gave me the balance I needed, also took the grip away from the right-rear tire. This Daniel Defense team fought hard today, and I’m proud of their effort. I have one more race left with this No. 3 team next weekend in Indianapolis, and we’ll go out there and show them what we’ve got.”

-Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Salvages 11th-Place Finish After Early Contact with Another Car

“We took off to start the race tighter than we needed to be with our No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet. Once Danny Stockman made the first adjustment, I thought the balance was going to be really close to where it needed to be and we would be able to move forward on the restart. I got under the No. 20 (Christopher Bell), and I don’t know if he got loose there or what, but he came off the wall and caught us in the right rear. It bent something really bad in the rear of the car. We tried to get the balance to where we could at least manage it, but we never really got it there. My team did a good job of getting it as close as we could. I am really proud of how hard we fought to finish 11th because I felt like we should have finished 20th or so with the damage we had today. It was an honor to carry the colors of Walker Evans this weekend. I appreciate his support and the support of South Point Hotel & Casino for letting do us. It was fun and I hope we can do it again soon.”

-Daniel Hemric

