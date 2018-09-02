Reed Finishes 13th at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (September 1, 2018) – Ryan Reed took on the historic track of Darlington Raceway for NASCAR’s Throwback weekend in his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Fusion Saturday afternoon. Reed started the race 14th and despite dealing with a tight-handling condition was able to maintain his ground to cross the finish line 13th.

“Overall, it was just a tough weekend here in Darlington,” said Reed. “We knew this was going to be a tough one for us on the schedule. I feel like we’ve always had this place kind of circled as a place we need to get better at and we came here and tried a lot of things. Ultimately, finishing 13th, it’s not anything that we’re going to walk away from here really super-proud of, but, at the same time, it didn’t cost us any big points or anything like that. So it was kind of an uneventful weekend. We stayed out of trouble and salvaged what we could and now we’re ready to go to Indy and try to get Lilly Diabetes a win in their hometown.”

Reed started the race 14th and maintained his track position over the course of the first 45-lap stage as the handling shifted to tight and grip went away. After a pit stop for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment, Reed lined up 12th to take the green for stage two.

The changes from the previous stop were not enough and Reed continued to lose rear grip. By the time stage two had concluded Reed had fallen back to 17th. Another swing at adjustments ensued at the stage break and Reed lined up 15th for the final segment.

Rear grip continued to be a struggle for the No. 16, but despite that Reed was able to cross the finish line 13th in his No. 16 Ford.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **