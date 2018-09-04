2018 Mustang RTR Spec 3 Hot Lap

Official Review, Dyno and Walkaround

PAOLI, Pa. (AUGUST 30, 2018) — AmericanMuscle’s Justin Dugan brings you AM’s latest Hot Lap episode featuring 2018 Mustang RTR Spec 3 chassis #003, which is the first retail ’18 RTR Mustang in existence! Chassis #003 is also the grand prize vehicle from AM’s RTR Giveaway announced earlier in 2018, where Jordan M. from Springhill, Kansas was selected as winner. In this Hot Lap, JD provides his feedback and overview of the Oxford White Spec 3 including a spin on the in-house dynameter.

In a joint effort between World Champion Formula D drifter, Vaughn Gitten Jr., RTR’s design team and AmericanMuscle, the RTR Spec 3 Sweepstakes drew crowds of Mustang fans to AM’s site weekly to enter for their chance at winning the vehicle shown in this video. The Spec 3 is the highest of three dealer-prepped RTR packages available, equipped with tactical suspension as well as Ford Performance/Roush’s brand-new TVS2650 supercharger system.

“The RTR Spec 3 is a car that can literally do it all. From the looks to the handling and with 600+ to the tire, this is a ride you could have fun with no matter what style of driving you’re into”

-Justin Dugan

“The RTR Spec 3 is a car that can literally do it all. From the looks to the handling and with 600+ to the tire, this is a ride you could have fun with no matter what style of driving you’re into”, said Dugan. AM is the exclusive seller and distributor of RTR aftermarket parts, for customers who would rather piece together their own custom RTR Spec. With the ’18 model year as a redesign, several tweaks were made to the RTR including: vinyl design, hood vents, grill, chin spoiler, splitter, diffuser and wheels. With 700 hp and 610 lb/ft torque, the spec 3 is an absolute beast of a machine and available through RTR Authorized Ford Dealerships world-wide.

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

