GMS Racing NXS Indianapolis Preview

Chase Elliott, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Indianapolis Xfinity Stats

2 starts, 1 top-10

Best finish: 10th (2015)

Notes:

-Elliott and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 220; This chassis was raced this year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by Johnny Sauter (Start: 12th/Finish: 19th).

-The event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will mark Elliott’s seventh Xfinity Series race with GMS in 2018. Charlotte (start: 6th/finish: 37th), Pocono (start: 10th/finish: 2nd), Chicago (start: 9th/finish: 10th), Daytona (start: 11th/finish: 29th), Bristol (start: 15th/finish: 8th) and Darlington (start: 39th/finish: 6th).

Quote:

“Indy is a tough place and hasn’t been the best track for me. I appreciate GMS letting me hop back in the No. 23 this weekend. Hopefully I learn a few things on Saturday and improve on how I have been there in the past.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

