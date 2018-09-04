Kids Free at Pocono on Sundays in 2019

Free Gate Admission for Children Now Applies to All NASCAR and INDYCAR Event Days at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ Next Summer

LONG POND, Pa. (September 4, 2018) – Children, ages 12 and under, will receive free gate admission for Sunday Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series races at Pocono Raceway in 2019. This new initiative will start today as part of the 2019 Pocono Raceway Ticket Renewal Program. All remaining tickets for next season’s events at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ are scheduled to go on sale to the public in early October.

Kids, ages 12 and under, will now receive free admission to 100 and 200 levels of the Grandstand, as well as Fan Fair, for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday events during NASCAR and INDYCAR event weekends. Children will have the chance to watch all the racing action from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ free of charge next summer. All children must be accompanied by an adult with a gate admission ticket. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/kidsfree.

“The 2019 season marks our 50th year of racing,” said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO. “To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to do something extraordinary for the fans. One of my grandparents’ visions was for Pocono to become one of the most beloved, family-friendly motorsports and entertainment facilities. Today’s announcement embodies our family’s core values, which have remained unchanged since we first opened our gates to the public in 1968. Hopefully, this kids free on Sunday initiative will provide more families the opportunity to create lasting memories, much like the ones I have and continue to experience with my own family, at the track for generations to come.”

Individuals who purchased tickets through Pocono Raceway in 2018 can renew their tickets for next season. These customers have the opportunity to save 20% on select 2019 tickets by renewing before the November 15, 2018 deadline. Renewal customers will also gain automatic entry for a chance to win* Tricky’s custom-built golf cart, crafted and designed by our partners at Jake’s Golf Carts. Email communications regarding the renewal program are in the process of being delivered to these fans. For more information about the ‘2019 Pocono Raceway Ticket Renewal Program,’ please visit www.poconoraceway.com/renewals.

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2019. This includes two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one the Verizon IndyCar Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races. For more details about these events and additional information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

2019 Pocono Raceway Event Dates

May 31: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

June 1: Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons – NASCAR Xfinity Series

June 2: Pocono 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

July 26: ModSpace 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

July 27: Gander Outdoors 150 – NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

July 28: Gander Outdoors 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

August 18: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. The Pocono Raceway “Tricky’s Golf Cart Giveaway” Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry and are current 2018 Pocono Raceway ticket account holders in good standing. Void in Puerto Rico, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law. Promotion begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 08/27/18 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/15/18. Subject to Official Rules athttp://www.poconoraceway.com/RenewalGiveaway. Sponsor: Pocono International Raceway, Inc., Long Pond, PA.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one Verizon IndyCar Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 lease events, which includes the Pennsylvania Wing Festival, the Warrior Dash, a wide-range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visitwww.poconoraceway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **