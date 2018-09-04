Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Indianapolis Advance

Team: No. 17 John Deere Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Stenhouse has five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at IMS with an average starting position of 22.4 and average finishing position of 26.2.

· Stenhouse has completed 92.1% (756 of 821) of the laps at the historical 2.5-mile track

Last time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After a lengthy rain delay, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was solidly running in the top 15 when the No. 17 Ford got loose under another machine sending him into the inside wall. The damage was too severe to continue forcing him to settle with a 35th-place finish at the historical Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink

Stenhouse will drive the No. 17s NOS Energy Drink midget car this Wednesday and Thursday night as he races his way into the 39-lap feature. The race on the new, quarter-mile clay oval inside Turn 3 of the famed IMS asphalt oval honors late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increases awareness of the Indiana Donor Network and its Driven2SaveLives campaign. Get in the middle of it all this season with our latest Gator™ Utility Vehicles. With game changing heat and AC, 3-wide seating, and a 1500-lb

John Deere

John Deere will adorn the No. 17 Ford this weekend at IMS. John Deere has created a marketing campaign that includes Stenhouse and their new Gator XUV. For more details, make sure to check out the Roush Fenway Racing social channels. payload capacity, you’ll be ready for anything.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Indianapolis:

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend especially with the new dirt track inside Turn 3. I always enjoy coming back to Indy since I didn’t live too far from the speedway for about a year when I raced Sprint Cars. We have one more chance to get in to the playoffs. Indy has been a difficult track for me at times. I know everyone at Roush Fenway Racing is working really hard on our cars for this weekend. It’s cool to have John Deere back on our Ford at IMS. Pit strategy usually comes into play. This is our last chance. We have to win to get in.”

