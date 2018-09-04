Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Indianapolis

Roush Fenway Racing Looking to Kiss the Bricks in Indy

Roush Fenway racing heads to the most famous speedway in the world this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) return to the hallowed ground of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. RFR has 17 top-five finishes at the 2.5-mile track dating back to 1994, the first year of competition for NASCAR.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday, September 9 | 2 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Matt Kenseth, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 John Deere Ford Fusion

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday, September 8 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

Chasing History

Indianapolis is one of just three active MENCS tracks that Roush Fenway has not visited Victory Lane at, along with Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Despite not earning a victory, Roush Fenway has finished in the second position on four separate occasions (1998, 2003, 2006 and 2008) with drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards.

Ragan’s Row

Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan earned the organization’s first pole position at the famed 2.5-mile speedway in the 2011 running of this event. Overall, Roush Fenway has had one of its Fords on the front-row at the hallowed speedway four times.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has made 93 starts in the MENCS at Indianapolis dating back to 1994. In that span, RFR has 16 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 18.2. Jack Roush’s Fords have completed 14074 of the 14941 (94.2 percent) of the laps at the famed 2.5-mile track.

Xfinity in Indy

In 13 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis, Roush Fenway has earned one top-five and five top-10 finishes. Former RFR driver Elliott Sadler earned the team’s best finish in Xfinity competition, fifth, back in 2015.

Xfinity Wins in Indiana

Roush Fenway has earned victories in the Xfinity Series in the state of Indiana before, recording two victories at the then named Indianapolis Raceway Park with Greg Biffle in 2002 and Edwards in 2009. Biffle’s victory was his fourth and final win of the 2002 NASCAR XFINITY Series season that helped propel the Roush Fenway driver to the Xfinity Series championship.

Lilly Doubleheader

Lilly Diabetes will be the title sponsor for Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis, while also serving as the primary partner on Ryan Reed’s No. 16 Ford Mustang.

Point Standings Entering Indianapolis

MENCS

Heading into the cutoff for the 2018 playoffs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 68 points outside the final transfer spot.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points.

NXS

Ryan Reed checks in 10th in the Xfinity standings with three races remaining until the playoffs.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 22nd in owner points.

By the Numbers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

93 0 16 30 1 14074 173 21.7 18.2 35185

13 0 1 5 0 1220 2 14.3 13.2 3050

106 0 17 35 1 15294 175 20.8 17.6 38235

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **