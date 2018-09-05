Anest Iwata – Indianapolis Race Advance

Race 26 of 36:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is making its only trip to the 2.5-mile rectangular-oval Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Matt DiBenedetto and the No.32 Go Fas Racing Ford will be carrying Anest Iwata’s red, white, and blue scheme introduced earlier this year at Chicagoland Speedway. This race, the 26th of the NASCAR season, will mark the final race of the NASCAR regular season.

Following Up A Memorable Finish at the Brickyard:

At Indianapolis last year, DiBenedetto and the No.32 CorvetteParts.net / Anest Iwata team had one of the biggest weekends ever for the Go Fas Racing team.

DiBenedetto qualified 27th for the weekend’s 400-mile race. In the race, multiple major crashes occurred, and DiBenedetto collected only very minor damage when missing the incidents. As the day turned to night, fourteen cautions and three red-flags took the race length to nearly four hours. A long day at one of the most-famous speedways in the world proved advantageous to the No.32 CorvetteParts.net/Anest Iwata team as they finished with one of the best finishes in team history, 8th place.

At the end of the wild race, DiBenedetto said, “A top 10 in the Daytona 500 and a top 10 in the Brickyard 400 finishing eighth today. It’s crazy. It was a crazy day. It’s pretty unreal what we’ve been able to accomplish this year,” he said. “I’m so proud. It’s not all me. My team are the ones that deserve the credit and I’m more happy for them than myself.”

The Anest Iwata No.32 team will look to capitalize on another weekend at Indianapolis this weekend.

Last Week For the No.32 Team:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was in Darlington, SC for the Bojangles Southern 500 last weekend. The Southern 500 has become a yearly spectacle for the Cup Series, with team’s going all-out on throwback paint schemes, outfits, and other gear. Tom and TJ Keen of CorvetteParts.net team chose to represent Jeff Burton’s famous Exide Batteries scheme for their special NASCAR Throwback weekend.

DiBenedetto started 30th, and Crew Chief Randy Cox and the No.32 CorvetteParts.net team adjusted on the racecar to allow DiBenedetto to run top-25 and top-20 times throughout the night. Moving up the field as the night went on, the CorvetteParts.net No.32 Ford continued handling better and DiBenedetto began moving into the top-25 before falling victim to a parts failure, ending the day early, and finishing 38th.

DiBenedetto on racing at IMS:

“Indianapolis is really a unique racetrack all around. It’s hard not to get excited to be going to such a historic place. The racing there can get really spread out so restarts can prove to be rewarding and consequential at the same time. Last year we had a lot of big crashes because people were trying to make a lot of big moves on restarts before cars got spread out and aero-tight, and while I think we’ll see a calmer race than last year, I still think it will be a lot of the same. The line is narrow at Indy and the speeds are very fast so you have to be really precise. I think we’ll be pretty good again this year and I’m excited to have Anest Iwata back on our No.32 Ford, especially after our great run there last year. Hopefully we can have similar luck this year,” DiBenedetto said.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Starts: 3

Average Start: 32nd

Average Finish: 27th

Best Finish: 8th (2017)

About Our Team

About Anest Iwata:

Anest Iwata specializes in manual and automatic spray guns guns used across fine art, high end automotive refinish, and industrial markets. Besides being among the top manufacturers of spray guns in the world, Anest Iwata is a leading manufacturer of engineered solutions for air compressors, vacuum pumps, spray and finishing systems.

Anest Iwata USA is located in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is the North American Spray Equipment Headquarters for the Anest Iwata Corporation of Yokohama, Japan.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

