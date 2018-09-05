Chase Briscoe – Indianapolis Advance

Team: No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @ChaseBriscoe5, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“I am beyond excited to race at Indy, it will be a fun and busy week. Wednesday and Thursday I will run the USAC midget race at the BC39 at the new dirt track in the infield, Friday night I will go run the ARCA car at Indianapolis Raceway Park, and then Saturday run at the Brickyard.

“For anyone growing up in racing Indianapolis is special, but to grow up in Indiana right at an hour away IMS is very special to my heart. So many of my heroes have turned laps around the track along with so many legends. Coming off of turn 4 for the first time and seeing the Pagoda and the grandstands on each side will be very humbling and an honor for me. Never in a million years would I think I would be blessed enough with the opportunity to race at IMS in NASCAR. I should have a lot of family and friends at the track along with Nutri Chomps is bringing around 300 employees, so hopefully we can have a great day.”

Triple Duty for Briscoe

Not only will Briscoe make his first laps around the big track at Indy this weekend, but he’ll also be competing in the USAC race and in the ARCA race at IRP.

Nutri Chomps

Nutri Chomps are a 100% rawhide-free, vitamin & mineral enriched, high protein dog chew made of chicken and pork skin. Nutri Chomps is one of several product lines by Scott Pet, Inc. Scott Pet is headquartered in Rockville, Indiana and is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of quality pet products for over 40 years.

Scott Pet began a relationship with Briscoe in 2016 while he was competing in the ARCA Series. Briscoe promoted Scott Pet products on the track, while Jack Hanna entered homes through television commercials educating consumers on the dangers of rawhide. Briscoe and Hanna will team up again in 2018 to continue to share their message from track to television. Hanna’s image is featured on the quarter panels of Briscoe’s No. 60 Ford.

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Indianapolis is the ninth of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

