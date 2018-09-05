Ford Performance Development Driver Chase Briscoe: Man of Motorsport

SUMMARY

Chase Briscoe has been going to race tracks ever since he was a little kid, and now he’s taking advantage of being part of the Ford Performance Driver Development program to compete in a variety of different series this season, all to improve his skills as a driver.

Briscoe has driven for a number of Ford teams in NASCAR and IMSA, but has also continued to run sprint cars and midgets.

This week he will be competing in the two-night USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Wednesday and Thursday), and follow that up by running the ARCA race on Friday at Lucas Oil Raceway, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series event at IMS on Saturday.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/i0YLQ-vZGj4

CONTEXT / BACKGROUND

Chase Briscoe is in his second year as part of the Ford Performance Driver Development Program, and he’s spent the 2018 season driving a variety of different vehicles to sharpen his overall skills. From the ovals that dominate the NASCAR circuit to the road courses that make up the IMSA schedule, Briscoe has seen it all and shown continued progress.

This video features a look at Chase Briscoe’s career and follows him behind the wheel of the Mustang GT4 in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge as well as the NASCAR XFINITY Series Mustang at Mid-Ohio. It also looks back at his thrilling win a few weeks ago when he drove a ThorSport Racing F-150 to victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway.

