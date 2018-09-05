JR Motorsports — NXS Indianapolis Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

RACE: Lilly Diabetes 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018

Elliott Sadler

No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet

• With two races remaining in the regular season, Elliott Sadler currently sits 16 markers back from leader Justin Allgaier in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings.

• In six NXS starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Virginia native has two top-five and three top-10 finishes, along with one pole award (2017).

• In four of the five restrictor-plate events this season, the No. 1 JR Motorsports team has earned a top-six finish, with two runner-up finishes at both Daytona events.

• While driving for JRM, Sadler has never finished outside of the top six and has paced the field for 22 total laps at the historic racetrack.

Michael Annett

No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• In three NXS starts at the famed 2.5-mile track, Michael Annett has two top-10 finishes, the best a sixth in 2012.

• Last year, Annett qualified fifth for the 100-lap event, but finished 25th after mechanical trouble mid-race.

• Consistency is Annett’s calling card at Indianapolis. Throughout his NXS career there, he has completed all but one of the 300 laps (99.7%).

• Annett will seek to add to a recent streak, with two top-10 finishes in his last three starts. His average finish in those races is 9.6. Annett remains 13th in the points, challenging for the final spot in the NXS Playoffs with two races remaining.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Dove Men+Care Chevrolet

• Current NXS points leader Justin Allgaier has been the king of consistency over the last 12 weeks, posting 12 consecutive top-10 finishes with three wins and an average finish of 4.5 during that span.

• Allgaier leads the NXS driver standings by 16 points over teammate Elliott Sadler with only two races remaining in the regular season.

• In four NXS starts at IMS, the 32-year-old driver has a best finish of fifth which he earned in 2016.

• This season, on tracks measuring 2 miles or larger, Allgaier has two top-three finishes (second at Fontana and third at Talladega).

Tyler Reddick

No. 9 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chevrolet

• Tyler Reddick will make his second NXS start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

• In 11 NXS starts on tracks 2 miles or greater in length, Reddick has recorded a win, one top five and five top 10s.

• Reddick’s victory came in the 2018 season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

• Reddick currently sits third in the playoff seeding via his victory at Daytona with two races to go in the regular season.

• Dave Elenz enters this weekend as the defending winning crew chief at Indianapolis. Elenz has led drivers to two topfives and three top-10s in three NXS starts there.

Driver Quotes

“Last year, we had a really solid race with this restrictor plate package. Now, we’ve got some good notes and a little bit more experience under our belt. With only two more races before the playoffs, we’ve got to use this momentum and regain the points lead. I know this OneMain Financial team is capable of that. To get a win here this weekend, at such a historic track, would be huge for this team and a great way as I end my racing career.” – Elliott Sadler

“After a good run at Darlington, we need to be even better this weekend at Indy. I like the track, because it’s really fast, and we’ve run well there in the past. Last year, we had a great qualifying effort and had good speed, but had a mechanical problem that put us a lap down. I really feel like we’re hitting a stride here, and we need every point and some help to make the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs for the second year in a row.” – Michael Annett

“Last year at Indy with the new package, it definitely put on a good race for the fans, but it also changed the way that you attacked the track. I’m looking forward to getting back there now that we know what to expect and have raced this package a few more times. We have two more races left in the regular season and it’d be great to finish those out strong and grab that championship before we head into the playoffs.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to heading to Indianapolis this weekend with our Nationwide Children’s Hospital Chevrolet. It is definitely one of the most historic and challenging places that we go to, but it’s a good feeling knowing that we’re heading there with the team that won this race last season. It will be interesting for sure to see what happens this weekend, especially with the restrictor-plate package. We’re coming off of a solid run in Darlington and I’m confident that we can continue this momentum as the playoffs get closer.” – Tyler Reddick

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Indianapolis: In 17 NXS starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports has one win, five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. Last season, the organization claimed both the pole position (Elliott Sadler) and the victory (William Byron) at the historic racetrack, and led 52 total laps between three of its four teams.

• Allgaier, Sadler Media Availability: Teammates Justin Allgaier and Elliott Sadler will be joining the NXS driver panel at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 7 in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway media center.

• Reddick Autograph Session: Driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick, will be participating in the NXS autograph

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **