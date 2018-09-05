LAST CALL! Advance-Priced Ticket Savings for Talladega Superspeedway’s Doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Ends Sept. 9

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Last call! Only a few days remain for Talladega Superspeedway fans to save up to $10 per ticket with advance-priced ticket options for the highly-anticipated NASCAR Playoff doubleheader weekend, Oct. 12-14, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250.

End of day Sunday, Sept. 9, is the final time to save on numerous ticket options for the “wildcard” 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race, the second event (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs. Last fall’s Talladega winner, Brad Keselowski, put an exclamation point on his entry into the playoffs with a victory this past weekend in the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington.

The Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race also has playoff implications as it will serve as the final event in the Round of 8 where the field of title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six.

Advance-priced ticket options for the pivotal playoff weekend include the following:

$10 off regular pricing per ticket for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Sunday, Oct. 14

on Sunday, Oct. 14 $5 off regular pricing per ticket for the Talladega 250 on Saturday, Oct. 13

on Saturday, Oct. 13 2-Day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday start at only $50 per package

Anyone holding a Sunday ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, located in the famous infield at NASCAR’s Party Capital, featuring country music artist Chris Janson.

Kids 12 and younger are admitted FREE on Saturday, which includes the Talladega 250 as well as practice and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500. For Sunday, kids 12 and younger receive $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats, which start as low as $15. Special 2-Day ticket packages for kids 12 and younger start as low as $10.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s advance-priced ticket options, as well as hospitality opportunities (Fan Suites, Premium Box, Paddock Club, Unrestricted and Sunday VIP Experience), simply visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s most competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders, and teachers and educators. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd., home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, recently announced Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October of 2019. Fans can learn more about the project by visiting www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ transformation. The track, which opened in 1969, will also celebrate its 50th Anniversary next year.

