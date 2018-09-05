Ryan Reed – Indianapolis Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Indianapolis

Ryan Reed has competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In those four starts, Reed has never finished lower than 20th and has an average finish of 14.8.

2017 Indy Recap

Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford to a sixth-place finish Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Lilly Diabetes 250. The sixth-place finish is Reed’s best finish at the famed 2.5-mile track.

Reed on Indy

“Indy is such an iconic track, it’s such a cool experience to go there, but it’s a tough track to race around. If you are in traffic it can be really, really tough. We’ve steadily improved there over the last few years and I hope we can build on that this weekend, especially with the Playoffs just around the corner.”

In the Points

Reed currently sits 10th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with two races remaining before the Playoffs.

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

