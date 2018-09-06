Matt Kenseth – Indy Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @MattKenseth

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard – Sunday, September 9 at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Kenseth at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Kenseth will make his 19th MENCS start at Indianapolis on Sunday. In 18 starts, the 2003 Cup Champion has nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

· Kenseth has finished runner-up on three occasions – 2003, 2006, 2016 – and has an average finish of 12.7 with 60 laps led. He’s finished seventh or better in five-straight races, and no worse than 12th in eight of his last nine events at the 2.5-mile track.

· Kenseth’s top qualifying effort at Indy came in 2011 where he started ninth. He has an average starting spot of 18.7.

· Kenseth also made two starts in the Xfinity Series in 2013 and 2014, finishing seventh and third, respectively.

Matt Puccia at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Matt Puccia will call his eighth MENCS race at Indianapolis on Sunday. In seven previous starts, Puccia has one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

· He finished seventh in 2011 with Greg Biffle in his first-ever Cup race at the Brickyard, and followed that with a third-place result a year later, also with Biffle.

· Since, he’s finished top-15 once, a 13th-place result with Biffle in 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kenseth on racing at Indianapolis:

“There’s no other track we go to that compares to Indy. It’s two-and-a-half miles, but it’s one of the flattest tracks on the circuit, and it has such long straightaways that you’re carrying a lot of speed going into those flat turns. It’s also pretty narrow and you need to find ways to get track position, because there’s just not a lot of room to pass. When you think about the track being around for more than 100 years and everyone that’s raced there, that’s part of what makes racing at the Brickyard so special.”

Recapping Darlington

After rolling off the grid 15th, Kenseth struggled with a tight-handling Ford on Sunday to finish 25th.

On the Car

Kenseth will carry the blue and white colors of Wyndham Rewards on the No. 6 Fusion this weekend, the fourth race in 2018 for the award-winning hotel loyalty rewards program.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning guest loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You’ve Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

