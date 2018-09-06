Rising country music star Jimmie Allen to play free concert on AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on Oct. 7 before Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

DOVER, Del. (Sept. 6, 2018) – Country music artist Jimmie Allen, a Delaware native who is now making waves as a rising star in Nashville, will perform a free concert for Monster Mile fans on Sunday, Oct. 7 before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway, track officials announced today.

Allen, a native of Milton, Delaware, will play on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza before the first race in the NASCAR postseason’s Round of 12 takes the green flag at the Monster Mile. A dozen playoff contenders will be looking to secure advancement to the Round of 8 with a hard-earned victory across 400 laps at Dover.

Allen moved to Nashville in 2007 to advance his career and has seen the highs and lows of the music business, from living out of his car to playing a prominent role in Toby Keith’s Interstates & Tailgates Tour. Now signed with Broken Bow Records, his self-titled debut EP has been released, including the single “Best Shot,” which has reached the top-30 of Billboard’s U.S. Country charts.

“I didn’t quit, I never will,” Allen says. “Stuff ain’t easy, and you shouldn’t quit either. There’s a big difference between busting your ass, and sitting on it.”

Allen’s journey has included appearing in a Diet Coke commercial with Taylor Swift, writing a song that was featured in a Super Bowl commercial and performing in an Armed Forces Entertainment tour of Japan. Through it all, Allen says the most valuable lesson he’s learned is staying true to his musical instincts.

“People were just trying to help,” Allen recalls, “but they wanted me to change my sound and told me I had to lose my boots. The turning point came when I stopped listening, and finally let my music be a natural reflection of who I am.

“I think each thing you do adds a layer, whether it’s a layer of toughness, perseverance, motivation, or just a layer of wisdom. At the end of the day you come back to what you know, and what’s embedded in you.”

The Oct. 5-7 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the “Crosley 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

# # #

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **