Toyota Racing NXS Indianapolis Christopher Bell Quotes

Toyota Racing – Christopher Bell

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – September 7, 2018

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was made available to the media at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 GameStop Team Sonic Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Is it better to manage your finishes in the playoffs or is aggressiveness going to help you advance?

“For me, I suck at points racing. I am going to be out there trying to win races. My team has done an excellent job bringing fast race cars to the track every single week. Every single week, we have an opportunity to win the race. My finishes have been top-fives or wrecks, so we’ve won enough that we’ve got a lot of bonus (Playoffs) points that will hopefully carry us through any hard times. We’re going to go out there and try to win.”

Where does the midget race at The Dirt Track rank for you and would you like to see it come back to Indy next year?

“I really hope they do it again. It was a really cool event. The race track ended up being really good. It’s a shame that the rain made the track a little too wet there. I hope we get another opportunity to do that. Everything went extremely well for a first time event like that. The fans were electric. I remember the first heat race took 20 minutes to end but by the time the thing was over, everyone in the grandstands was cheering. It was really cool to see that place packed. It was a ton of fun and I hope we get to do it again.”

How do you feel about the decline of Cup drivers racing in the Xfinity Series?

“I say this time and time again, there’s no Cup Series drivers in the field, but those race cars are still going to be contending for a win. It doesn’t matter who is in the No. 42 or the No. 18 or the No. 22, those cars are going to be fast no matter who is driving them. We’re still racing the same cars, the driver names are just different.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **