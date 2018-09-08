CHEVY MENCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Rain Cancels Both Practices and Qualifying

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 AT THE BRICKYARD

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

Persistent Rain Washes Out Both Practices and Qualifying for

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS – September 8, 2018 – Both practice sessions and qualifying for Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The starting grid has been set per the provisions in the NASCAR rulebook. Starting positions are based on the current Owner’s points.

There will be 18 Camaro ZL1 drivers competing in Sunday’s 160-lap/400-mile race. Kyle Larson will lead the way for Team Chevy starting in seventh in the No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1.

Chase Elliott, will start 11th in the No. 9 Napa Auto Parts Camaro ZL1, followed by his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1 and Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1 starting 14th and 15th respectively.

Kyle Busch (Toyota) will lead the field to green, Kevin Harvick (Ford) will start second, Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota) will take the green from the third starting spot, followed by Kurt Busch (Ford) in fourth and Joey Logano (Ford) will start fifth to round out the top five.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard is scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 9 at 1 p.m., ET and will be aired live on NBCSN, IMS Radio Network and Sirius NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

