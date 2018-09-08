Rain Postpones Brickyard Track Activity Saturday at IMS

Cup Series Race Moved Up to 1 p.m. Sunday, Xfinity Series Race at 10 a.m. Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway regrets to announce that persistent rain has forced the postponement of all NASCAR track activity Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will start at 1 p.m. (ET) Sunday, one hour earlier than previously scheduled. The Lilly Diabetes 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The starting lineup for both races was set by the NASCAR Rule Book since qualifying for both races was rained out Saturday.

All tickets for the Lilly Diabetes 250 originally scheduled for today will be honored at the gate Monday.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience that this inclement weather is creating for our fans,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We appreciate their loyalty and hope we have a great day of on-track action for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday and the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Monday. We are hopeful the forecast improves tomorrow and Monday so we can see the exciting racing that everyone has looked forward to all year.”

Originally scheduled for Saturday were practice and qualifying for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series) and qualifying and the race for the Lilly Diabetes 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series).

