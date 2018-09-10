Secure the Best Hotel Deals with DegaRooms.com for Talladega Superspeedway’s Doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct. 12-14

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Before fans pack their bags for Talladega Superspeedway’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, Oct. 12-14, they can avoid the stress of finding accommodations by booking through DegaRooms.com – Talladega’s official hotel reservation service. Don’t wait till the last minute, be sure to book early for best location options and pricing available!

DegaRooms.com offers the fastest, easiest and most economical way for fans to make room reservations for the highly-anticipated 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event and Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Both have playoff implications in each respective series.

The incredible staff at DegaRooms.com has already performed the tedious research by screening hotels for quality assurance and the guaranteed lowest available room rates publicly available. Featured hotels include Holiday Inn Express, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Hyatt Regency and more.

The staff at DegaRooms.com are so confident in their service that if guests find a lower rate at a hotel presented on the DegaRooms.com website, they will match that rate. And if a room rate drops after guests have booked their stay, their rate will be automatically adjusted to the cheaper price.

Select DegaRooms.com hotels even offer shuttle transportation to and from the track during race weekend. The buses will arrive early enough for fans to use pit passes and enjoy ‘Dega’s hospitality before race time, and the buses will depart the track approximately 45 minutes after the drop of the checkered flag. Shuttle service at participating hotels is $55 for Sunday only, while a 2-Day is $99.

To make reserving accommodations even more economical for race fans eager to start their journey to NASCAR’s most competitive track, there are no booking fees and no change fees. Representatives from DegaRooms.com will also send guests a confirmation letter and follow up with customers during race week to provide them with up-to-date schedules and weather information.

Fans can book their hotel by simply logging on to www.DegaRooms.com. With only a few clicks, fans can be ready to pack a cooler and head out to watch the world’s best drivers duel it out at one of the most legendary tracks in motorsports!

For tickets and more information about Talladega Superspeedway’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250, please visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s most competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders, and teachers and educators. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd., home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, recently announced Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October of 2019. Fans can learn more about the project by visiting www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ transformation. The track, which opened in 1969, will also celebrate its 50th Anniversary next year.

