GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Preview

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 God Bless the Broken Road Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

3 starts, 2 top-10s

Season Stats

17 starts, 6 top-10, 11 top-15s

Notes:

– Coughlin and the No. 2 team will unload chassis no. 307 for this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). This will be the fifth time Coughlin has raced this chassis in 2018, collecting two top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place finish at LVMS earlier this season.

– Sporting a new look this weekend at LVMS, the No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado will commemorate God Bless the Broken Road debuting in movie theatres this past Friday, September 7th. Coughlin’s truck will display the God Bless the Broken Road movie poster, as well as DAV and their cause #BlessAVet. Coughlin has the honor and privilege of serving as a DAV ambassador as well as having a cameo in God Bless the Broken Road.

– After two weeks off, Coughlin’s top-15 finish in Canada moved him to 11th in the 2018 NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“We were running in the top-three for a good portion of the night earlier this year at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). A pit stop issue got us shuffled back at the end of the race, but we still got a top-10 finish out of it even though we were a top-five truck. Hopefully when we unload, we’ll have the same speed and will be competing up front again.

“It’s a special weekend in general for us having the movie God Bless the Broken Road displayed on the No. 2 Chevy. It’s a movie with a good storyline that I also make a little cameo in. It came out in theaters September 7th and I really hope that everyone has a chance to see it and enjoys it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

10 starts, 1 win, 5 top-five, 7 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

17 starts, 5 wins, 12 top-fives, 14 top-10s

Notes:

– Sauter will run GMS chassis no. 304 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This chassis was debuted last fall at ISM Raceway (Phoenix) where Sauter earned his fourth win of the 2017 season. This season, the No. 21 team has utilized chassis no. 304 four times, earning one win (Dover), three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

– One race into the 2018 NCWTS Playoffs, Sauter leads the driver point standings by six points.

Quotes:

“It’s interesting to see how you start the season, then migrate one way or another on setups and then find yourself migrating back to that form that you started off with. That’s where we’re at with the No. 21, and I think it showed in Bristol that it doesn’t hurt to go back to what works.

“I felt like we had a great shot at winning Vegas earlier this season. We spent most of the race maybe a little too loose and got it back toward the end of the race. We didn’t have quite enough to get by Kyle (Busch) there at the end, but I felt like if we had a couple more laps his stuff was, in my opinion, going away a little bit and we were getting better.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

2 starts, Best Finish: 21st (2017)

Season Stats

17 starts, 2 wins, 6 top-fives, 13 top-10s

Notes:

– The No. 24 team will bring chassis no. 305 to LVMS for Friday’s race. Running it five previous times during the 2018 season, including most recently at Michigan, Haley has one top-five and three top-10 finishes with this specific chassis.

– Kicking off The Playoffs by winning the first race of the Round of 8 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Haley became the only driver automatically locked into the next round so far, continuing his run for a NCWTS championship. His win also propelled him to fourth in the 2018 driver point standings with 14 Playoff points to his name so far.

Quote:

“We started off the 2018 season strong with good finishes at Daytona (International Speedway) and Atlanta (Motor Speedway), but we kind of struggled when we got to Vegas. We were only about a top-10 truck. We played pit strategy towards the end, got a good restart, got to the top-three and were really racey before we got involved in an incident. I think we’ve always been okay at Vegas, but hopefully we can build to be better this time around. We’re taking one of our better chassis there which should help too. But after winning Canada, this weekend we’ll have a much easier mentality on how to handle whatever happens.”

Timothy Peters, No. 25 Kingman Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

10 starts, 1 win, 5 top-five, 7 top-10s, 1 pole

2018 Season Stats

2 starts, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s

Notes:

– The No. 25 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 308 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is the third outing for this chassis in 2018, with the two previous starts coming at Iowa Speedway (start: 10th, finish: 19th), and Pocono Raceway (start: 4th, finish: 3rd).

– This is Peters’ second race with GMS Racing. The Danville, Va.,-native first climbed behind the wheel of the No. 25 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park where he earned a track-best finish of fourth after starting from the fifth position.

Quote:

“I’m so thankful for the opportunities Mike Beam, Maury Gallagher and everyone at GMS Racing have given me these last few weeks. I’m excited for another shot with Jerry (Baxter) and the No. 25 team. We had a great run in Canada and it was a lot of fun to get back behind the wheel in the Truck Series and run as well as we did. I know GMS is pretty strong at mile-and-a-half tracks and they ran well there earlier this year. I expect that we’ll be up front this weekend and hopefully I can bring home another solid finish for the team.”

