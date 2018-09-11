JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ADVANCE

Event: South Point 400

Date/Time: Sunday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: NBCSN | PRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TRACK CONDITIONS FROM SPRING TO SUMMER: “Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, we already know it’s going to be really hot there,” Allmendinger said. “This will be new for everyone being the first year that we race there twice. I would imagine it’s definitely going to change the track conditions after the track has sat in the summer heat for the last several months. Chris (Buescher, teammate) had really good speed there in the spring, so that’s promising for us going back there to be fast off the truck in practice on Friday. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is so different in terms of the 1.5-mile tracks that we go to, and that’s what makes this series so difficult. Trying to judge from the last time we were there in March, the setup in our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 can change drastically throughout the season with the changes we constantly are making to our racecars. Going back there almost six months later with the same setup really may not be an advantage anymore. We’ve updated the cars so much and made them better. I think it’s going to be slick at the top and it’s going to be one of those things where it’s about survival. It’s easy to make a mistake and if you get into the wall, it can really affect the aerodynamics and hurt your speed. We’re looking forward to having a good run and finishing out the season strong.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 NATURAL LIGHT CAMARO ZL1

NATURAL LIGHT PAINT SCHEME: “We’ve got a really unique paint scheme on our No. 37 Natural Light Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Buescher said. “I’m excited that our resume contest winner, Briar Starr, will be able to join us at the track and get his resume out to the public. Hopefully, his phone is ringing off the hook during the race with texts and calls of job offers. It’s on us to keep our Natural Light Camaro ZL1 at the front and give him the best shot we can.”

CHALLENGING TRACK CONDITIONS: “It’s definitely going to be hot out there,” Buescher said. “When we go to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, the weather is usually decent. It’s usually somewhat cool, even a shower or windstorm but with the summer months, it’s a whole different ballgame. We’ll see how the summer treats the racetrack and we’ll see how it’s been affected sitting in the desert heat all summer. Las Vegas is an extremely fast racetrack. It has a lot of grip and is fun to race at, so it’s cool to be able to give them a second opportunity for us to come out and race there twice. The car should be a lot different. We do so much to our racecars throughout the season and it’s almost hard to use the notes from the spring because of how different the track will be from the temperatures in March to the temperatures in September.”

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 360

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 11

Top-10s: 55

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 103

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

