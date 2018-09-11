Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Las Vegas

Roush Fenway Looks to Hit the Jackpot in Vegas

Roush Fenway heads to one of its most storied tracks on the circuit this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a place where Jack Roush has seen 16 victories. In Xfinity and Cup action alone, RFR has 40 top-five and 76 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile oval.

MENCS

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, September 16 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

XFINITY

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, September 15 | 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Ford Performance Mustang

Early JACKpot

Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a sweeping day for Roush Fenway.

Inaugural Sweep

Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top-10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998. RFR had four drivers inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle as well as the runner-up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success

Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has posted 84 starts at Las Vegas with seven wins, 21 top-five and 38 top-10 finishes. A Jack Roush Ford has left 1257 laps at the 1.5-mile oval, with an average finish of 14.8.

Xfinity in Las Vegas

RFR has 55 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Las Vegas with 37 top-10s and 19 top-five results. RFR drivers have finished in the top-10 in 67 percent (37-of-55 starts), leading 1179 laps with an average finish of 11.3. Mark Martin, Jeff Burton, Greg Biffle and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are responsible for the six Xfinity wins, with Stenhouse carding the most recent in 2012.

Point Standings Entering Las Vegas

MENCS

· With the 2018 NASCAR Playoff field set after Indy, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is 19th in driver standings heading into the final 10 races.

· The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, has moved up two spots to 27th in owner standings following Kenseth’s strong run at Indy.

NXS

· Ryan Reed checks in 10th in the Xfinity standings with two races remaining until the playoffs.

· The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 22nd in owner points.

Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Burton Cup

2003 Kenseth Cup

2004 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Burton NXS

2002 Burton NXS

2005 Martin NXS

2009 Biffle NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

1997 Ruttman NCWTS

1999 Biffle NCWTS

2007 Kvapil NCWTS

By the Numbers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

84 7 21 38 2 20688 1257 17.7 14.8 31032

55 6 19 37 7 10438 1179 11.4 11.3 15657

27 3 7 11 1 3660 234 10.3 15.9 5490

166 16 47 86 10 34786 2670 14.4 13.8 52179

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **