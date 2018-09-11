Stenhouse Jr – Las Vegas Advance – Sunny D

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has six-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 16.0 and average finishing position of 22.2.

In 2012, Stenhouse Jr. cleared veteran Mark Martin with 54 laps remaining and built a six-second lead going on to claim his first victory of the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity season and his third Xfinity career win.

Last time at Vegas

After taking a big swing on the adjustments, the loose condition turned to the tight side. With another caution free stage, Stenhouse took the second green-checkered flag in the 21st position.

With the final 73 laps going caution free, crew chief Brian Pattie called the two-time Xfinity champion to pit-road for the final time on lap 225. With some other competitors playing a different pit strategy, Stenhouse was able to gain a few more positions late in the race taking the checkered flag in the 14th position.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will return to the No. 17 this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford Fusion.

Race To Vegas

Sunny D ran a sweepstakes for a lucky winner to attend the race this weekend in Las Vegas. The lucky winner will get to meet Stenhouse and the No. 17 team.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Las Vegas:

“I’m really looking forward to Las Vegas this weekend. We are bringing a newer car which we are all excited about. In the spring, we struggled with the balance but were able to bounce back and earn a top-15 finish. The track is going to be slick since it’s going to be hot. It definitely should be a good race.”

