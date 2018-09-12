Austin Wayne Self – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Las Vegas: “It felt nice to have a break – but I’ve been itching to get back in the truck,” said Self. “Going back to Las Vegas this weekend, I think we can capitalize on the strength of our intermediate speed from the summer and bring home a top-10 finish.

“The race in the spring was a lot of fun. It was chaotic because there was so much drafting which led to a lot of passing – but that made it entertaining for the fans. I really expect the same on Friday night. It’s going to be a little warmer this week than it was in March, but since the race is at night, I think you’ll still have much of the same scenarios.”

Self at Las Vegas: Self will make his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. In his previous three starts, Self’s best finish is 16th, coming earlier this season.

Recapping Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: Self and the No. 22 used solid strategy to work toward the front of the field at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Unfortunately, contact towards the end of the race left Self with a 21st-place finish.

“It’s so frustrating to leave Canada with a 21st place finish,” said Self.

“We had some struggles throughout the weekend with our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions | Superior Essex Chevrolet – but we had some great gains during the first two stages and even utilized some strategy to get up near the front, but then we got in a wreck.

“We fixed the truck and were climbing back through the field again and then chaos erupted on the last lap and we lost all the track position we had gained. It’s disappointing because everyone on this Niece Motorsports team deserved a top-10 finish or better.

“All we can do now is pick up the pieces, refocus and prepare for Las Vegas.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

