Justin Fontaine – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

@NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Las Vegas: “I’ve been getting excited about going back to Las Vegas now for the past couple of weeks,” said Fontaine. “It was a track I really adapted to and I think a lot of that was the support from my Niece Motorsports team and the good No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet truck they brought me.

“It was also a huge learning experience for me. I’m still learning a lot with these trucks. I learned a lot about the draft, handling and even saving fuel. With more experience and laps under my belt, I’m hoping that all that knowledge will put us in a position to have an even better race than we did in March.”

Fontaine at Las Vegas: Fontaine heads back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second time this season. Earlier this year in just the third race of the 2018 season, Fontaine earned his career-best finish to date; a ninth-place result.

Recapping Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: Fontaine earned an 18th-place finish in his road course debut at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“My first road course race ever was certainly a learning experience, but my Niece Motorsports team never gave up on me and we were able to bring home a solid finish with our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado,” said Fontaine.

“I learned a lot about truck control, braking points, rhythm and so much more from practice to qualifying and then the race. That allowed us to have a trouble-free race and bring home a top-20 lead lap finish.

“All things considered, it was mission accomplished.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in this week’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

