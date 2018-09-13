Full weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Tweet Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER BOATS Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Monster Energy Series begins its first round of playoffs, while the Camping World Truck Series has its second race of the Round of 8 and the Xfinity Series sets its playoff field. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

THURSDAY, Sept. 13

5:05-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice (Results)

7:05-7:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice (Results)

FRIDAY, Sept. 14

2:05-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

5:05-5:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

6:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

9 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series World of Westgate 200 (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

1:15 p.m.: Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric

1:30 p.m.: Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and Ben Rhodes

8:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

10:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

SATURDAY, Sept. 15

1-1:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3:30-4:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 300 (200 laps, 300 miles; NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

7:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

SUNDAY, Sept. 16

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series SouthPoint 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles; NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Follow live)

TRACKSIDE LIVE

11:30 a.m.: Watch your favorite drivers answer questions and play games

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

