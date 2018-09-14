CHEVY MENCS AT LAS VEGAS TWO: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

7TH *CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

9TH *ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1

11TH *KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR VEGAS STRONG CAMARO ZL1

12TH JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1

17TH *JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1

18TH *AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOWFROST CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Eric Jones (Toyota)

2nd Joey Logano (Ford)

3rd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

4th Kyle Busch (Toyota)

5TH Kevin Harvick (Ford)

The South Point 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 16 at 3:00 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, PRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 7th

ON HIS QUALIFYING SESSION:

“Just got to that second round and was just behind and had to make two runs in the second round. That is never good. So, just my fault, I wasn’t up to speed in that first round, barely made it through and then got to that middle one and wasn’t going to make it, had to run again. Luckily, kind of figured it out and I think it was just a little too late.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 9th

NICE TOP 10 QUALIFYING EFFORT FOR YOU CAN YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR QUALIFYING EFFORT?

“We made pretty solid improvements from practice. Just needed the split between the two corners to be a little better. We were pretty good in (Turns) 1 and 2 and just would get tight in (Turns) 3 and 4. So, just needed our balance to be a little more similar in the two corners, but not bad.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 11th

YOU TRIED TO MAKE ANOTHER LAP THERE TO MAYBE HAVE A SHOT AT IT, BUT DIDN’T MAKE IT TO THE LINE IN TIME. OVERALL WHAT WERE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS QUALIFYING SESSION?

“My balance was really good the first run and then the second run I changed up what I was doing a little bit and got us in trouble, so I just need to know not to try to drive like other people and probably be alright.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 17th

NOT WHAT YOU WERE LOOKING FOR, BUT STILL AN OKAY QUALIFYING EFFORT FOR YOU:

“No, it’s unfortunately kind of where we have been. We were sitting there in 13th for a little while and unfortunately on our re-run just didn’t pick up any speed. But, kind of where we have been in qualifying trim. We will get into race trim tomorrow and see if we can’t make it better.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOWFROST CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 18th

WHAT WERE YOU MISSING THERE ON THAT QUALIFYING RUN TO GET TO THE NEXT ROUND?

“Just our balance. We were a little too tight there. I missed it a little bit getting into (Turn) 3 and then if you do that you are… I mean we are three one hundredths from being in the top 12. It’s so close right there from 18th to 12th a .957 to a .931 would put you 11th. So, it’s just hundredths of a second we are talking about and just didn’t get enough.”

