MONEYLION ROARS INTO THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WITH TEAM PENSKE PARTNERSHIP

The Disruptive Financial Services Firm Appears for the First Time as Primary Sponsor of the No. 22 Ford Mustang Driven By Austin Cindric at Las Vegas Motor Speedway This Weekend

(NEW YORK, NY, September 14, 2018) — MoneyLion, America’s most powerful and rewarding financial membership, announces its partnership with one of the preeminent teams in one of America’s most thrilling sports: Team Penske in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Roaring into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 15th, MoneyLion will serve as the primary sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang, piloted by Austin Cindric, followed by three additional races through the remainder of the 2018 season.

MoneyLion enters a powerful alliance with Team Penske, one of the most successful teams in motorsports, as the first major fintech company to partner with a team. MoneyLion launched in 2013 and has 3 million members and has earned its customers trust with a one-of-a-kind rewards program, no-fee checking account, overdraft protection, and loans funded in 15 seconds. MoneyLion will be introducing new banking and investment capabilities over the coming months.

“Team Penske has an incredible record of success on the track, and as one of the most promising drivers in NASCAR, Austin Cindric is a great match for MoneyLion,” said Dee Choubey, CEO and co-founder of MoneyLion. “He and his entire team at Penske inspire fans and illustrate the power of dreaming big to achieve your goals. At MoneyLion, we aim to inspire people to take control of their finances to achieve their dreams- and we’re excited to introduce our products to NASCAR fans across the nation.”

Team Penske’s No. 22 XFINITY Series team has won the Owners’ Championship in four of the last five seasons and currently sits first in the Owners’ Points standings with one race remaining before the start of the XFINITY Series playoffs. The team has earned six victories and six poles in 2018 with drivers Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Cindric.

“We are excited to form this new partnership with MoneyLion and to welcome an established brand in the fintech category to the NASCAR arena with Team Penske,” said Roger Penske. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with a company that recognizes the potential to grow in motorsports and wants to connect with our great NASCAR fans. Our team will be working hard to deliver success for MoneyLion, both on and off the track.”

After Las Vegas, fans will continue to see MoneyLion as the primary sponsor of the No. 22 Ford Mustang at Richmond, Charlotte and in November at the season finale at Homestead. Cindric, the 20-year-old rookie, will compete in the No. 22 for the final eight races of the season.

Watch for more MoneyLion action in NASCAR’s XFINITY series in 2018, and follow the excitement via MoneyLion on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. To learn more about MoneyLion, please visit: www.moneylion.com

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion’s mission is to empower anyone with a smartphone to reach their financial goals with banking that works as hard as they do. Since our founding in 2013, MoneyLion has served over two million customers with hassle-free saving, guided investing, low-cost borrowing, and the only rewards program for building better financial habits. MoneyLion uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to supercharge its users’ finances with uniquely personalized advice and alerts, all from a single beautiful mobile app. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For more information, visit www.moneylion.com or download the app here.

Disclosure

MoneyLion’s affiliate, ML Wealth LLC, is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. MoneyLion Plus members’ investments are protected by the SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) for up to $500,000. Brokerage services provided to clients of ML Wealth by Drive Wealth LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. Other services provided by our affiliates including ML Plus, LLC. This communication and all data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Keep in mind investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time and you may gain or lose money. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 495 major race wins, over 570 pole positions and 32 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 17 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. For 2018, Team Penske will compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **