Noah Gragson Claims Pole for the World of Westgate 200

Tweet Noah Gragson was over an entire mile an hour faster, but five thousandths of a second short of the qualifying record, as he claims the pole.

With a dominating time of 30.331 seconds at 178.036 mph, Noah Gragson will start in the top spot for this evening’s World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He was only 0.005 seconds shy of the qualifying record.

Stewart Friesen will start to his outside in the second position. Grant Enfinger, Chris Eggleston and Riley Herbst rounds out the top five. The other drivers to make the final round of qualifying include Johnny Sauter, Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Brett Moffit, Todd Gilliland, Tanner Thorson and Justin Haley. All drivers will start in that respective order.

“We were fast there earlier on in the spring with my Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra,” stated Gragson as he reflected on his race earlier this year. “We restarted the final restart in second place, but the left-rear tire was chorded, so we didn’t get the result that we showed all throughout the race, but we ran in the top three the whole time. It’s another opportunity to chase a checkered flag.”

Gragson was fastest in the first round of qualifying at his hometrack, with Stewart Friesen and Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Brandon Jones rounding out the top three starting positions. Gragson was fifth fastest in final practice, but only 16th during first practice; however, he set the fastest 10 consecutive lap average over Matt Crafton. All four KBM trucks made the final round of qualifying.

Two playoff contenders did not make the second round of qualifying. Ben Rhodes was only able to place himself in the 18th starting position in his No. 41 The Carolina Nut Co. Ford. The other was Matt Crafton, who starts 30th with an unusual qualifying run, and puts him in an uphill battle being one of the playoff contenders. Earlier in the day, the No. 88 Ideal Door / Menards Ford was fourth and third fastest in both practices respectively.

Some trucks were required to qualify on speed, but the unfortunate three that did not make the field included Tate Fogleman, JJ Yeley and Norm Benning.

Tune into the only September Truck race of 2018 by listening live on radio with MRN (Motor Racing Network) or watch on television with FS1 later this evening at 9:00pm ET.

Time Trial Results

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

22nd Annual World of Westgate 200

Qualifying Round: 2

Pos Car Driver Team Make 1 18 Noah Gragson (P) Safelite AutoGlass Toyota 2 52 Stewart Friesen (P) We Build America Chevrolet 3 98 Grant Enfinger (P) Champion Power Equipment/Curb Records Ford 4 54 Chris Eggleston H2O Fire Protection Toyota 5 46 Riley Herbst Advance Auto Parts Toyota 6 21 Johnny Sauter (P) Allegiant Chevrolet 7 51 Brandon Jones(i) Delta Faucet/Menards Toyota 8 8 John H. Nemechek(i) Berry’s Manufacturing Chevrolet 9 16 Brett Moffit (P) TZ Toyota 10 4 Todd Gilliland # JBL/SiriusXM Toyota 11 20 Tanner Thorson GO Share Chevrolet 12 24 Justin Haley (P) Fraternal Order Of Eagles Chevrolet

Qualifying Round: 1

Pos Car Driver Team Make 1 18 Noah Gragson (P) Safelite AutoGlass Toyota 2 52 Stewart Friesen (P) We Build America Chevrolet 3 51 Brandon Jones(i) Delta Faucet/Menards Toyota 4 54 Chris Eggleston H2O Fire Protection Toyota 5 8 John Hunter Berry’s Manufacturing Chevrolet 6 4 Todd Gilliland # JBL/SiriusXM Toyota 7 46 Riley Herbst Advance Auto Parts Toyota 8 21 Johnny Sauter (P) Allegiant Chevrolet 9 98 Grant Enfinger (P) Champion Power Equipment/Curb Records Ford 10 16 Brett Moffit (P) TZ Toyota 11 20 Tanner Thorson GO Share Chevrolet 12 24 Justin Haley (P) Fraternal Order Of Eagles Chevrolet 13 13 Myatt Snider # Century Container Ford 14 25 Timothy Peters Kingman Chevrolet 15 2 Cody Coughlin GOD FALSE 16 02 Austin Hill Young’s Building Systems/Randco Chevrolet 17 17 Bo LeMastus # Crosley Brands Toyota 18 41 Ben Rhodes (P) The Carolina Nut Co. Ford 19 04 Cory Roper Preferred Industrial Contractors Inc. Ford 20 7 Korbin Forrister TruClear Toyota 21 30 Austin Theriault Cross Insurance Toyota 22 87 Joe Nemechek Harrah’s Chevrolet 23 38 TJ Bell Niece Equipment Chevrolet 24 15 Ross Chastain(i) Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 25 22 Austin Wayne Self GO TEXAN Chevrolet 26 97 Jesse Little JJL Motorsports Ford 27 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Waldo’s Painting Company Chevrolet 28 OP 83 Bayley Currey Chevrolet 29 OP 88 Matt Crafton (P) Ideal Door/Menards Ford 30 OP 45 Justin Fontaine # ProMATIC Automation/Superior Essex Chevrolet 31 OP 49 Wendell Chavous Sobriety Nation Chevrolet 32 OP 3 Jordan Anderson Commercial Property Services Chevrolet 33 12 Tate Fogleman Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet 34 33 JJ Yeley(i) Reaume Brothers Racing Inc. Toyota 35 6 Norm Benning H&H Transport Chevrolet

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **