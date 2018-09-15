Cole Custer Sweeps All Rounds of Xfinity Qualifying for DC Solar 300

Tweet Cole Custer sets a blistering pace of 30.118 seconds to snag the pole for the DC Solar 300. Photo by Rachel Myers for Speedway Media.

In the last race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, Cole Custer sets the pace for the pole position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the inaugural DC Solar 300 with a speed of 179.295 mph at 30.118 seconds.

“Yeah, that was one of the craziest qualifying sessions I’ve had,” Custer shared on pit road after winning his fifth career pole in the XFINITY Series.

Custer was over two-tenths faster than Austin Cindric, who edged out Elliott Sadler and Christopher Bell by thousands of a second between those three drivers. Ross Chastain fought his way to a fifth place effort.

Shane Lee in his first 1.5 mile oval attempt stayed in the top ten of qualifying all day, and will start in sixth. JR Motorsports teammates Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier and Michael Annett will start seventh through ninth respectively. The last two drivers to attempt a qualifying time in the final round were Ryan Sieg and Ryan Reed.

Jeremy Clements was the only driver in the final round that did not make an attempt to qualify, so his No. 51 Chevrolet will start in the 12th spot in today’s race.

Last Second Lap gives Custer the Pole in the First Round of Qualifying

The No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford set the pace early in qualifying with a speed of 177.032 mph in the first round of qualifying. After struggling to get through the inspection line, Custer was able to finally pass inspection, finish their final preparations and cross the start/finish line to begin their qualifying attempt with 40 seconds left on the clock. JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Tyler Reddick were close in the top three. Christopher Bell and Elliott Sadler completed the top five, but Shane Lee was the one who held the top spot the longest for his first 1.5 mile race.

During the first stage of qualifying, many cars failed inspection, mostly in the rear end. A few teams even failed the second time, putting the car chiefs in jeopardy. According to NASCAR’s rulebook, if a team fails inspection three times, the car chief is ejected from the race and facility for the rest of the weekend. Because of this, some teams elected to not to go through inspection. Matt Tifft was one driver that failed inspection for a third time, so his car chief was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Qualifying was halted for a red flag incident with Garrett Smithley, who collided with the outside wall. In qualifying, any incidents that would usually be a yellow flag in race conditions is a red flag. This halts the timer, but inspections continued to give teams a little extra time. Smithley would have to start at the rear of the field in a backup car.

David Starr held the last transferable spot going into the second round, as he beat Timmy Hill.

The drivers that either elected to not attempt a qualifying run or were held up with tech inspection included Daniel Hemric, Stan Mullis, Matt Tifft, Brandon Jones, Ryan Preece and Ryan Truex.

Custer Sweeps Both Stages of Qualifying

Cole Custer kept his top spot in the second round of qualifying with a speed of 178.406 mph. Ross Chastain found himself in the top 10 of qualifying for the first time with a runner-up effort. Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell completed the top five of the second round.

Roughly four drivers made some last run attempts to get into the final round of qualifying but fell short of the top 12. The closest of these was Chase Briscoe, but as he took the green flag, the car got loose and was close to hitting the outside wall at the exit of Turn 4. He pulled out onto the track earlier in the session, but after he took the green flag, the car bobbled in the bumps of Turns 1 and 2, so he wisely backed out to get a better attempt later in the session.

Four drivers in the second stage did not set a qualifying time: Ray Black II, Cole Rouse, BJ McLeod and David Starr.

Starting Lineup

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Inaugural DC Solar 300

Pos Car Driver Team Make 1 00 Cole Custer Code 3 Associates Ford 2 22 Austin Cindric # MoneyLion Ford 3 1 Elliott Sadler OneMain Financial Chevrolet 4 20 Christopher Bell # GameStop Tomb Raider Toyota 5 42 Ross Chastain DC Solar Chevrolet 6 3 Shane Lee Childress Vineyards Chevrolet 7 9 Tyler Reddick # Nationwide Children’s Chevrolet 8 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet 9 5 Michael Annett Allstate Parts & Service Group Chevrolet 10 39 Ryan Sieg Big Valley Towing Chevrolet 11 16 Ryan Reed Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford 12 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicales.com Chevrolet 13 60 Chase Briscoe Ford 14 23 Spencer Gallagher Allegiant Chevrolet 15 36 Alex Labbe # Sticky-stuff.com/JamesCarterAtty Chevrolet 16 4 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 17 35 Joey Gase Sparks Chevrolet 18 38 JJ Yeley RSS Racing Chevrolet 19 55 Bayley Currey(i) Prevagen Toyota 20 26 Max Tullman Yurpal.com Ford 21 8 Ray Black II Chevrolet 22 78 Cole Rouse Chevrolet 23 15 BJ McLeod teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 24 52 David Starr Chevrolet 25 66 Timmy Hill CrashClaimsR.Us Dodge 26 45 Josh Bilicki # Prevagen Toyota 27 76 Spencer Boyd # Grunt Style Chevrolet 28 74 Mike Harmon Shadow Warriors Project Chevrolet 29 40 Chad Finchum # Smithbilt Homes Chevrolet 30 93 Jeff Green RSS Racing Chevrolet 31 90 Josh Williams Sleep Well/Star Tron Chevrolet 32 72 John Jackson CrashClaimsR.Us/JamesCarterAtt Toyota 33 01 Vinnie Miller # JAS Expedited Trucking Chevrolet 34 18 Ryan Preece Rheem Toyota 35 21 Daniel Hemric South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet 36 19 Brandon Jones Menards Mastercraft Doors Toyota 37 2 Matt Tifft KCMG Chevrolet 38 11 Ryan Truex LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 39 0 Garrett Smithley FAME-USA.com Chevrolet 40 13 Stan Mullis OCR Gaz Bar Dodge

