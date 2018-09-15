Ford Performance NASCAR: Xfinity Post Race Quotes

Ford Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

DC Solar 300 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (Las Vegas, NV)

Saturday, September 15, 2018

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

3rd COLE CUSTER

9th AUSTIN CINDRIC

31st CHASE BRISCOE

35th RYAN REED

NOTE: Cole Custer, Ryan Reed and Austin Cindric have qualified for the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs which begin next weekend at Richmond.

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang – Finished 3rd

“Our Code 3 Mustang, we had times today where we were the fastest car. We just couldn’t keep it there consistently. Strategy didn’t really fall our way when the caution came out. We had a pretty solid day and a car that could contend for the win, things just didn’t fall our way.”

NOW YOU GET TO PREPARE FOR THE PLAYOFFS, HOW PUMPED ARE YOU FOR THAT? “I am looking forward to it. I think we can carry a lot of momentum into it and I think we will be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. I don’t think you can really ask for much more. We compete for wins almost every weekend, it is just a matter of having it all fall into place. We will just keep trying to do what we do.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang – Finished 9th

YOU HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE PLAYOFFS, AND YOU DID IT WHILE DRIVING THREE DIFFERENT CARS THROUGH THE COURSE OF THE YEAR. “It was a challenge but it is a welcome challenge. The experience I have been able to get working with three different crew chiefs and teams and building so many relationships over the course of the regular season has been really cool for me. I feel like I have three families in the garage area and I feel like that is something a lot of guys don’t have. I feel like that is pretty special. Obviously we got two boxes checked today, the bonus points for the owners championship side as well as getting the box checked to make the playoffs. The last three weeks have been appalling on so many levels of not being able to finish and things out of our control but all that is behind us and it is a good time to build momentum and I am excited being with these MoneyLion guys and I am excited to see what is next”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 60 Ford Mustang – Accident Quotes

“We were all just racing so hard. We were three-wide for pretty much a whole lap around there. There was just no room to go anywhere. I hate it for my 60 guys. We were having a heck of a run and this is by far the most comfortable I have felt in the car. I just hate it. I have another one at Dover so we will try to go do it again. I am thankful that Ford is letting me do this. I never thought I would be here in a million years. Crashing isn’t any fun but being a race car driver for a living isn’t bad.”

“You could run bottom or top out there. We were running the fence in one and two and bottom in three and four. This place puts on good racing no matter what the series is, I just wish we were still out there racing.”

RYAN REED, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lily Diabetes Ford Mustang – Accident Quotes

HOW HARD A HIT WAS THAT? “I haven’t seen the replay so I don’t know exactly what happened. Not sure if he lost a tire or what. That was a tough one. Knocked the wind out of me pretty bad. The right side is all banged up. I am all good. Nothing broken or anything. I will just be sore tomorrow. Thankfully everyone on our Ford Mustang worked really hard this weekend. I feel like we were getting it better and able to run the top-10 once we got the car a little better. It just got cut short unfortunately.”

“The 2 was just spinning down the track and you are already committed at that point. it is unfortunate that we tore up our race car but hopefully I think we are okay to get in the playoffs and go to Richmond. It is a bummer. Hopefully everyone tuning in on their Xfinity stream is having a good time watching this race. It is a lot of fun out there. Hot, slick and sliding around. I am bummed we couldn’t finish it off. We will go on to Richmond and be stronger.”

