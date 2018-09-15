GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Recap

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet

START: 6th

FINISH: 2nd

POINTS: 1st

Notes:

– Sauter was leading with five to go before a series of cautions set up NASCAR Overtime, ultimately resulting in his 11th top-three finish of the season.

– Sauter extended his points lead to 17 points over Noah Gragson with one race remaining in the Round of 8.

Quote:

“Our night obviously didn’t start off very good, we were off a little bit. I just told Joe (Shear Jr.) ‘I don’t care what you change, just do something big.’ We were struggling to run in the top-10, so hats off to Joe and my guys for working on it all night long. I think toward the middle part of the race we were the fastest truck and drove to the lead and thought we were in good shape. Then, just caution after caution after caution. I struggled on restarts tonight, I’ve got some work to do there, but overall it ended up being a decent night for us.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

START: 12th

FINISH: 3rd

POINTS: 4th

Notes:

– Friday night’s third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a NCWTS track-best finish for Haley in three races at the 1.5-mile oval.

– Haley once again extended his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes to nine after this weekend. His streak began back in June with his win at Gateway Motorsports Park. Haley now also has seven top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes so far in the 2018 NCWTS season.

– Haley remains fourth in the 2018 NCWTS driver point standings but is still locked in to the Round of Six of the NCWTS NASACR Playoffs after his win at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Quote:

“We had a really good No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevy this weekend, even from as soon as we unloaded, I knew we were going to have a good race. We just were a bit off on qualifying from where we would have liked to be, and even at the start of the race we struggled to get the handling of the truck where it needed to be. The longer the race went, the more the handling would finally start to come around. It wasn’t until the closing laps and multiple cautions, that allowed me to really be able to use the restarts to my advantage and get up within striking distance of the leaders. While it would have been nice to get another win, it was a good overall night for us and I really feel like we have momentum on our side heading to Talladega.”

Timothy Peters, No. 25 Kingman Chevrolet

START: 14th

FINISH: 19th

OWNER PTS: 12th

Notes:

– Peters’ was looking at a solid top-10 finish in his second start for GMS Racing, but sustained damage in a late race incident resulting in him being a lap down during NASCAR Overtime.

– The No. 25 is 12th in the NCWTS Owner Points standings.

Quote:

“We had a really fast truck tonight. I knew I had some work to do after qualifying but the balance was pretty good to start. There were some penalties on pit road that made it difficult to get up front, but once we got through cautions and traffic, we were able to run top-10 and were right there at the top-five. Unfortunately things happen and we weren’t able to get the finish that we deserved. I really appreciate Mike (Beam) and Maury (Gallagher) for giving me the opportunity to come out and compete with Jerry (Baxter) and the No. 25 team again.”

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 God Bless the Broken Road Chevrolet

START: 15th

FINISH: 24th

POINTS: 11th

Notes:

– Running solidly within the top-15 all night, Coughlin had worked his up to the ninth position until he was ultimately turned around in the closing laps and was unable to finish the race due to damage.

– After his run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Coughlin remained 11th in the 2018 NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“We had a great race going until were taken out. It’s really disappointing. Our guys did a great job this weekend and we had a great God Bless the Broken Road Chevy tonight.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

