Austin Wayne Self – Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Ford EcoBoost 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Homestead: “Homestead is a blast,” said Self. “It’s a fast race track with plenty of room to race. It’s also one of those tracks that is really temperature sensitive. We’ll practice and qualify during the day, but run at night, so we have to make sure we’re doing our part to keep our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado adjusted accordingly.

“It’s a fast-paced race. Restarts will be pretty important and exciting at the same time. I just need to be smooth on the wheel and rely on my team for good pit stops and hope when push comes to shove, we’re competing for a top-10 when the checkered flag waves.”

Self at Homestead: Self has two previous NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with his best finish of 17th coming in this race last season.

Recapping Phoenix: Self and the No. 22 team battled track position at a newly reconfigured ISM Raceway to earn a 19th-place result.

“It was another solid night for our Niece Motorsports team,” said Self. “We made some changes to our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado throughout the night and the truck responded. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the track position we needed to have a better finish.

“We’ll go to Homestead next weekend and look to wrap up the year on a high note.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

