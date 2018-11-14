Major League Baseball All-Star Scooter Gennett Named Honorary Starter for Ford EcoBoost 300 Championship Race

Tweet Gennett’s tribute to Earnhardt during MLB’s Player’s Weekend earlier this year.

MIAMI- Ford Championship Weekend is in full swing, and to celebrate the XFINITY Series championship race, Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Scooter Gennett, All-Star second baseman for the Cincinnati Reds, will serve as the Honorary Starter for the Ford EcoBoost 300, which will take place on Saturday, November 17 at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. As honorary starter, Gennett will wave the green flag at the start of the 200-lap race.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native was a key member of the Reds in 2018, leading the team in runs (86) and batting average (.310) en route to making his first All-Star Game in his sixth season in the MLB. Gennett also topped all second basemen in the league during the 2018 season in hits, runs batted in and slugging percentage, while ranking second in batting average and home runs. Gennett etched his name in the record books during his first season with the Reds (2017), becoming the only player in MLB history to amass five hits, four home runs and 10 RBI in one game.

A lifelong Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan, Gennett paid a tribute to Earnhardt during MLB’s Players’ Weekend this season, wearing the name DAL3 on the back of his jersey and sporting cleats with Earnhardt’s iconic No. 3 on the sides.

“The Ford EcoBoost 300 championship race always brings exciting racing to Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “As an All-Star athlete, and a NASCAR fan, Gennett recognizes the magnitude of Ford Championship Weekend and we are thrilled to have him bring even more enthusiasm to race day.”

“As a lifelong NASCAR fan, I’m extremely excited to serve as the Honorary Starter for the Ford EcoBoost 300,” said Gennett. “I cannot wait to wave the green flag and I look forward to experiencing the excitement and electric atmosphere of Ford Championship Weekend.”

Tickets for 2018 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Camping World Truck series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway, which was founded by Miami businessman, racing enthusiast and philanthropist Ralph Sanchez, is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. In 2017, NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend for the 16th consecutive year (2002-17). Champions crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2017 were Martin Truex Jr. (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), William Byron (NASCAR XFINITY Series) and Christopher Bell (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series). 2018 Ford Championship Weekend will be held November 16-18.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **