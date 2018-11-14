Matt Kenseth – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @MattKenseth

Ford EcoBoost 400 – Sunday, November 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Kenseth at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Matt Kenseth returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway for his 19th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start. In 18 previous events, Kenseth has one win (2007) along with four top-fives and 10 top-10s.

· Kenseth won the 2007 season finale after starting fourth, leading 214 of the 267 laps for his second win of that season. Overall at the 1.5-mile track, Kenseth has an average finish of 14.4 and an average starting spot of 15.6.

· Kenseth earned the pole at HMS in 2013 before going on to finish second. He’s started fourth or better in five races overall, including three of the last five dating back to the 2013 race.

· Kenseth also made 13 starts in the Xfinity Series at HMS, earning two wins (2006, 2014) with six top-fives and 10 top-10s.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kenseth on racing at Homestead:

“Homestead is a unique track and can be really fun to drive because there’s plenty of room and multiple grooves. With the variable banking you can move around a bit and try to find different lines that work best for how your car is handling. Since they’ve gone to the final four championship format, it seems like those four cars racing for the title can get on a little different plan than the rest of the field, which can make things interesting. It was good to get a top-10 finish last week at Phoenix. Hopefully, we can build on that momentum and finish the season strong.”

Recapping Phoenix

Kenseth battled back from early trouble and being two laps down, to earning his way back onto the lead lap near the end of last Sunday’s race at Phoenix to cross the line seventh in his Wyndham Rewards Ford.

On the Car

Kenseth will carry the blue and white colors of Wyndham Rewards on the No. 6 Fusion this weekend, the seventh race in 2018 for the award-winning hotel loyalty rewards program.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past four consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning guest loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You’ve Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.