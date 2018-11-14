Ross Chastain – Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Ford EcoBoost 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Homestead: “I always enjoy coming to Homestead, so this weekend will be no different,” said Chastain. “This is as close as NASCAR comes to my hometown – I’m excited to be back in Florida. I know this Niece Motorsports team has been working hard all year, and especially on this truck, and I’m really hoping I can help this team close out the 2018 season on a high note.”

Chastain at Homestead: Chastain will look to make his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday. In his previous four starts, Chastain has two top-10 finishes, with his best finish of eighth coming in 2013. In those four starts, Chastain has three top-15 finishes.

Chastain also has four NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, earning three top-20 finishes.

About Chastain: Chastain looks to make his third start for Niece Motorsports in 2018. In August, Chastain made his first start with Niece Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway. The veteran racer turned in a solid performance in the No. 38 Chevrolet, qualifying 10th and finishing the night in 12th.

The 2018 season has been a busy one for Chastain, who has competed in all three of NASCAR’s major series. To date, Chastain has made 33 starts in the MENCS, 32 starts in the NXS, and six starts in the NCWTS this season.

In September, Chastain broke into the Winner’s Circle in the NXS, after putting on a dominating performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, winning each stage of the race and leading 180 of 200 laps.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

